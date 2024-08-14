Louisville QB Tyler Shough Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football quarterback Tyler Shough has been named to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation announced Wednesday. The award is presented annually to the top upperclassman quarterback in college football.
Shough was been the starting quarterback for Texas Tech for the last three seasons, but was unable to play a full season during his time as a Red Raider due to various injuries. He suffered a broken collarbone in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, and a broken fibula last season.
But when healthy, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound signal caller has more than proven that he is a capable quarterback. In 15 games with Texas Tech, Shough completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 2,922 yards and 20 touchdowns to 11 interceptions, while rushing for 432 yards and eight touchdowns.
Shough's best season in Lubbock came during the 2022 season. After getting injured in the season opener and returning towards the end of the season, he helped Texas Tech end the year on a four-game winning streak, including a 51-48 overtime win over Oklahoma and a 42-25 win against Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl. he completed 59.9 percent of his passes for 1,304 yards and seven touchdowns to four picks.
This past season, he started the first four games of the year before getting injured in the matchup at West Virginia in week four. He went 60.4 percent for 746 yards and seven touchdowns to four interceptions before getting hurt.
The Chandler Ariz. native spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career with Oregon. After redshirting as a true freshman and serving as the backup to future Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert as a redshirt freshman, he was handed the reigns to the Ducks' offense in 2020.
That COVID-shortened season in Oregon proved to be his best season in Eugene. In seven games, he completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 1,559 yards and 13 touchdowns to six interceptions, while also rushing for 271 yards and a pair of scores. He helped guide the Ducks to a 31-24 win over USC in the Pac-12 Championship, and a berth in the Fiesta Bowl against Iowa State, where they fell 34-17.
In 26 career games at both Oregon and Texas Tech, Shough has completed 63.2 percent of his throws for 4,625 yards and 36 touchdowns to 17 interceptions, along with 714 yards and 10 scores on the ground.
(Photo of Tyler Shough: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X