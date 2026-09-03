Zizza Named ACC Offensive Player of the Week

University of Louisville men's soccer midfielder Giacomo Zizza has been named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week following his performances against Kentucky and Lipscomb, the conference announced Tuesday.



Zizza played a pivotal role in Louisville's 3-2 comeback victory at Kentucky on Aug. 24, scoring twice in the final eight minutes to lift the Cardinals to their first win over the Wildcats since 2024. With Louisville trailing 2-1 late in the match, Zizza found the back of the net in the 83rd minute to level the contest before delivering the game-winning goal with just eight seconds remaining, heading home a cross from Ryan Quintos.



The two-goal performance marked Zizza's second consecutive multi-goal match and his second brace of the season. His game-winner at Kentucky also marked his second game-winning goal of the season.



Zizza followed his performance at Kentucky with another strong outing against Lipscomb on Aug. 27, registering an assist on Johnny Petruso's 44th-minute goal in Louisville's 3-1 victory.



During the two-match award period, Zizza totaled two goals, one assist and five points while helping Louisville remain unbeaten. He started both matches and finished the week with four goals, one assist and nine points on the season.



The junior was also named to the TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week this week for his performance.



Zizza, a transfer from Lehigh, entered the season on the 2026 MAC Hermann Trophy Midfielders Watch List and was ranked No. 73 in the TopDrawerSoccer Preseason Top 100.



The Cardinals return to action Thursday when they host Wright Stats at Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

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