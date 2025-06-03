Baton Rouge Super Regional Schedule: LSU Baseball vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
The LSU Tigers will square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Baton Rouge Super Regional this weekend at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
Following a dramatic weekend in the Bayou State, Jay Johnson and the Tigers captured a winner-take-all matchup against Little Rock on Monday to keep their 2025 season alive.
Now, after earning a Baton Rouge Regional Championship, the program will shift focus towards a weekend slate against the Mountaineers with LSU two wins away from the College World Series.
West Virginia battleed through the Clemson Regional after taking down the hometown Tigers to punch a ticket to Supers in the Bayou State.
After a balanced attack all weekend, it propelled the Mountaineers to extend their season with a date now set for this weekend against the Tigers.
“I’m super proud of these guys,” Johnson said, “and I couldn’t be more excited to dive into Super Regional week and get ready for West Virginia.”
LSU and West Virginia have received the Saturday-Monday slate of NCAA Super Regionals with Game 1 of the series locked in for _ at Alex Box Stadium.
What does the best-of-three series schedule look like heading into the weekend?
The Super Regional Schedule: LSU vs. West Virginia
Game1: Saturday - 1:00 p.m. CT (ESPN)
Game 2: Sunday - 5:00 p.m. CT (ESPN2)
Game 3: Monday - TBD (if nec.)
The NCAA Tournament Schedule:
Selection Show: Monday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Regionals: Friday - Monday, May 30 - June 2
Super Regionals: Friday - Monday, June 6-9
First day of MCWS Games: Starts Friday, June 13
MCWS Finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21 - 22/23
