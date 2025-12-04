Ex-LSU Football OC Joe Sloan Lands New Job With SEC Rival Amid Coaching Changes

Former LSU Tigers offensive coordinator Joe Sloan is expected to be ink a deal with the Kentucky Wildcats, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Sloan was relieved of his duties in Baton Rouge following the departure of Brian Kelly in late October, but quickly lands a new gig in the Southeastern Conference where he is set to be named the next offensive coordinator at Kentucky.

In his first season as LSU’s offensive coordinator in 2024, the Tigers ranked No. 2 in the SEC and No. 7 nationally in passing offense, averaging 315.2 yards per game.

As a unit, the Tiger offense – with first-time starter Nussmeier at quarterback – ranked fifth in the league and No. 25 nationally with 431.5 yards per game.

Sloan’s development of Nussmeier went a long way in having the best season statistically for a first-year starter in program history.

Sources: Kentucky is set to hire Joe Sloan as the school’s offensive coordinator. Sloan is the former OC and quarterbacks coach at LSU and spent nine years at Louisiana Tech prior to that. pic.twitter.com/u5jvD1PqIE — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 4, 2025

Nussmeier threw for more yards (4,052), TDs (29) and completions (337) than any first-time starter in LSU history.

In 2025, the LSU Tigers offense struggled where Sloan was then relieved of his duties amid a challenging fall in Baton Rouge.

Now, newly named Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein makes a major hire with Sloan set to make his way to Lexington and remain in the SEC.

For new LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, he's started assembling his new staff in Baton Rouge with multiple hires this week.

The Staffers Signed: Ole Miss to LSU

Charlie Weis Jr: Offfensive Coordinator - Weis has joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge after hopping on the flight departing Oxford on Sunday evening. The offensive mastermind has been with Kiffin for years where he gives LSU an experienced play-caller.

"Weis signed a three-year deal worth $6 million. His annual salary starts at $1.9 million, which would have made him one of the top-10 highest-paid assistants in the country this year, and increases annually over the course of the contract," The Advocate wrote.

Joe Cox: Co-offensive Coordinator, Tight Ends Coach - Cox joined Kiffin's staff in Oxford in 2024 where he took on the role as the team’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old previously worked as the tight ends coach at Alabama in 2022.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

George McDonald: Wide Receivers Coach - McDonald recently wrapped up his second season at Ole Miss after spending the previous three as the assistant head coach and receivers coach at Illinois. Now, he's Baton Rouge bound to join Kiffin and Co.

Nick Savage: Head Strength Coach - Savage is also joining Kiffin at LSU where he has experience in the SEC with both Ole Miss and the Florida Gators.

- Mike Williams: Senior Director of Player Personnel

- Sawyer Jordan: Analyst, Inside Receivers Coach

"All of them are on two-year agreements except Jordan, an analyst at Ole Miss this fall who has a one-year deal. Cox will make $800,000 per year, while Savage and McDonald both make an average of $825,000 per year," The Advocate wrote.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: