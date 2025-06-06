Baton Rouge Super Regional Schedule: LSU Baseball vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field this weekend for a Baton Rouge Super Regional matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
After capturing a win over the Little Rock Trojans to claim the Baton Rouge Regional, the Tigers are in business with the program only two wins away from a College World Series berth.
“I told the players [Monday] this is one of the best wins of my entire career because of what they had to do to earn it,” Johnson said, who recorded his 500th career win in 13 seasons as a collegiate head coach.
“We obviously have great talent and great players, but also some of the best human beings on the planet.”
LSU will roll out the program's one-two punch of Kade Anderson and Anthony Eyanson this weekend in the Bayou State with all eyes on a critical stretch at home.
“And Kade, as Kade has been all year, was the best pitcher on the planet tonight. And executed at a high level," Johnson said of his ace last weekend.
Now, all eyes are on this weekend in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field with LSU hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers.
What's the schedule in Baton Rouge? Where will the weekend slate be televised?
The Super Regional Schedule: LSU Tigers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
Game 1: Saturday - 1:00 p.m. CT (ESPN)
Game 2: Sunday - 5:00 p.m. CT (ESPN2)
Game 3: Monday - TBD (if necessary)
The weekend slate holds a handful of the top programs in America with the updated College World Series odds now being revealed by DraftKings Sportsbook.
The LSU Tigers come in atop the odds as the favorite to capture the 2025 National Championship heading into the weekend.
The National Championship Odds: LSU's Title Chances Skyrocketing
- LSU Tigers: +330
- Arkansas Razorbacks: +380
- Tennessee Volunteers: +500
- North Carolina Tar Heels: +700
- Auburn Tigers: +1000
- Oregon State Beavers: +1100
- Florida State Seminoles: +1200
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: +1500
- UCLA Bruins: +1700
- Duke Blue Devils: +2000
