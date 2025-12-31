Lane Kiffin Poised To Appear at Sugar Bowl Matchup Between Ole Miss vs. Georgia

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin is expected to make an appearance at Thursday's Sugar Bowl matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Bulldogs, according to On3 Sports.

Kiffin made the decision to depart Ole Miss for the LSU Tigers head coaching gig amid a College Football Playoff run with his former program in a historic move, but could now make his way down to New Orleans to watch his former program.

"I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year's team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team's incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said in a statement after departing for LSU.

"My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday's Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels."

Is there a chance he hops in the car and makes the trip down to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl showdown?

LSU head coach Brian Kelly and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shake hands after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Reached on Tuesday, officials at LSU and those with Landry did not dispute that the duo is at least considering attending the game, and security plans are being made for their arrival, those with knowledge told Yahoo Sports,” Yahoo Sports reported Tuesday afternoon.

Fast forward to Wednesday and On3 Sports revealed that Kiffin has reached out to ESPN personnel about appearing in the broadcast booth for a segement, but ESPN "hasn't been as receptive," the report states.

NEW: Several people at Ole Miss & LSU expect Lane Kiffin to attend the Sugar Bowl, Chris Low reports.



Sources told On3 that Kiffin has reached out to ESPN personnel about possibly appearing in the broadcast booth for a segment during the game, although sources say ESPN hasn’t… https://t.co/DcNfdffERu pic.twitter.com/pEeXVMZfMf — On3 (@On3sports) December 31, 2025

Now, with Kiffin is in Baton Rouge calling the shots for the LSU Tigers, there's buzz brewing that he could make a surprise appearance in New Orleans on New Year's Day for Ole Miss versus Georgia Bulldogs in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in what would be a headlining move.

Ole Miss and Georgia kickoff at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN with a shot in the College Football Playoff semifinals on the line.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Transfer Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Portal

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat Amid First Month With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: