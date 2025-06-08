Baton Rouge Super Regional Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. West Virginia in Game 2
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to action on Sunday in a Baton Rouge Super Regional clash against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
After capturing a Game 1 win on Saturday, Johnson and Co. are just one win away from punching their ticket to the College World Series in Omaha.
“A great win for our team today against a really good team, really good pitcher,” said Johnson. “Tough conditions; it was very hot today. But our guys came ready to play, and it was a good performance.
“Great performance by Derek. Great performance by Josh. Really good job by our entire lineup throughout the game today. And now we get ready for tomorrow.”
Left-hander Kade Anderson (10-1) earned the win Saturday on the mound for LSU, working 7.0 innings and allowing seven runs – six earned – on nine hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.
Anderson fired 113 pitches on a sweltering afternoon with the index soaring above 100 degrees.
“Proud of Kade for gutting through that; that was not easy,” Johnson said. “I think everybody that was watching the game can attest that watching the game wasn’t easy. So giving everything he had on every pitch was awesome.”
Now, with a win on Sunday, the LSU Tigers have the opportunity to book their flights to Omaha for the College World Series.
A look into the Game 2 start time, broadcast information and rundown from Saturday's series opening win for the LSU Tigers.
The Preview: West Virginia Mountaineers (44-15) vs. LSU Tigers (47-15)
DATES/TIMES
• Sunday, June 8 at 5 p.m. CT (ESPN2)
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed, No. 10 NCAA RPI
• WVU – No. 28 NCAA RPI
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Sunday's game will be televised on ESPN2.
The Buzz: Tigers to Know for Sunday
• Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson, a semifinalist for the College Baseball Foundation National Pitcher of the Year Award, is No. 3 in the nation in strikeouts with 135, and he is No. 9 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (12.97). He is No. 1 in the SEC in ERA (2.50) and wins (10), No. 3 in the league in strikeouts (135), No. 3 in innings pitched (93.2) and No. 7 in opponent batting average (.209).
• LSU junior first baseman Jared Jones, a semifinalist for the 2025 Dick Howser Trophy, has moved into sole possession of third place on the LSU career homers list – he has 62 homers in three seasons, trailing only catcher Brad Cresse (78 HR, 1997-2000) and first baseman Eddy Furniss (80 HR, 1995-98).
• The LSU pitching staff enters the NCAA Baton Rouge Super Regional ranked in the Top 10 in the nation in three major statistical categories – the Tigers are No. 2 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (11.9), No. 6 in hits allowed per nine innings (7.28) and No. 7 in team ERA (3.73).
