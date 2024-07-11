BREAKING: LSU Baseball Lands Commitment From Prized Pitcher via Transfer Portal

BREAKING: Here come the Tigers… #LSU lands a commitment from UC-San Diego transfer Anthony Eyanson.



The prized righty provides Jay Johnson and Co. with another critical piece to LSU’s pitching arsenal.



The 2024 Numbers:

82.0 IP

85 strikeouts

3.07 ERA

6-2 record



Big time. pic.twitter.com/qzThNk9wTM