BREAKING: LSU Baseball Lands Commitment From Prized Pitcher via Transfer Portal
Jay Johnson and the LSU baseball staff strike again in the NCAA Transfer Portal after landing a commitment from right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson, he announced late Wednesday night.
The UC-San Diego righty pledged to the Tigers after a busy portal process, visiting LSU along with Tennessee and Texas.
Now, he's shut down his recruitment and revealed a commitment to Johnson and Co. after two seasons on the West coast.
Eyanson served as the Tritons' Friday night starter in 2024 and ended the season with 82.0 innings pitched while tallying 85 strikeouts and a 3.07 ERA. He went 6-2 on the year in 14 appearances.
After spending two seasons in San Diego, the California native made the move to enter the Transfer Portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining. He isn't eligible for the MLB Draft until 2025, which is key for Johnson and the Tigers.
LSU has reeled in double-digit commitments this offseason with the program on the prowl for more talent in the coming weeks.
Eyanson is the seventh pitcher to commit to LSU after a pivotal stretch on the recruiting trail.
A dive into the deep portal haul:
The Pitching Haul (7):
Connor Benge: Dallas Baptist
Benge, who began his career at LSU-Eunice in 2023, made the move to Dallas Baptist for his second season before electing to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason.
Now, he's Baton Rouge bound to give Johnson and Co. another arm that can give impactful innings during the 2025 season.
Benge has topped out around the 97-98mph mark and gives pitching coach Nate Yeskie a piece to work this offseason.
In 2024, Benge ended the season with a 5.73 ERA and 35 strikeouts on the year in 33.0 innings of work.
Jacob Mayers: Nicholls State
In 2024, Mayers logged a 4.58 ERA with 106 strikeouts on the season, but his room for improvement will come in the walk category after walking a whopping 76 batters.
The command issues raise concerns, but when in a groove, Mayers is a dominant pitcher on the mound. He held his opponent batting averages to .170 over the course of his first two seasons with Nicholls State while adding impressive velocity.
As a freshman in 2023, Mayers recorded a 2.02 ERA with 105 strikeouts and 58 walks on his way to earning Freshman All-America honors.
Mayers has topped out at 95mph on the mound with his impressive fastball and has also added a variety of offspeed pitches to his arsenal. He'll be a fun one to monitor this offseason with pitching coach Nate Yeskie given an opportunity to make Mayers a consistent player in Baton Rouge.
Luke Hayden: Indiana State
Hayden, a right-handed pitcher who shined for the Sycamores in 2024, is Baton Rouge bound with a chance to become a pivotal relief pitcher for the Tigers next season.
During the 2024 season, Hayden tallied 91 strikeouts in 78 innings pitched with a 3.81 ERA. The Indiana State stud adds to the Tigers' impressive Transfer Portal haul, becoming the fifth addition in the last seven days.
Johnson and Co. have now reeled in Indiana State's top two players from a season ago in both Hayden and slugger Luis Hernandez.
Chandler Dorsey: South Florida
The right-handed reliever was the first commitment for Johnson and the Tigers back in June after revealing his decision.
Dorsey announced his intentions to depart South Florida after two years with the program.
During the 2024 season, the prized righty went 2-1 with eight saves and a 3.60 ERA (12 ER/30.0 IP) with a 1.20 WHIP. He also racked up 41 strikeouts on the season during year two with the Bulls.
Zac Cowan: Wofford
The All-SoCon right-handed pitcher went 10-2 with 124 strikeouts and 29 walks in 110 innings at Wofford this spring. Cowan also boasts a 3.35 ERA after dismantling opponents during the 2024 season with the Terriers.
It's another big-time addition to the pitching rotation for Johnson and Co. as he continues working through Transfer Portal evaluations.
Now, he brings in an ace who's proven he can compete at the highest level.
Cowan, who was one of the most sought-after transfers in the portal, will now head to Baton Rouge with the chance to earn a starting slot alongside several prominent arms.
Cowan is the third addition for LSU this offseason, joining South Florida right-handed pitcher Chandler Dorsey and Indiana State slugger Luis Hernandez.
Deven Sheerin: Mount St. Mary's Pitcher
Jay Johnson and the LSU baseball staff remained hot in the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday night after adding a commitment from Mount St. Mary's Deven Sheerin.
The electric right-handed pitcher is fresh off of a dominant first season of college baseball after dismantling opponents in year one.
Sheerin logged a 4.76 ERA in 2024 with 109 strikeouts, 32 walks, 10 HBP and 37 earned runs in 70 innings pitched. The numbers speak for themselves, but Sheerin's arsenal pitches has proven to be what makes him so lethal.
As just a freshman, his fastball has been clocked at 98mph while hovering in the 95mph range routinely.
The addition is another impressive one for Johnson and the Tigers, but the key factor here is that Sheerin won't be eligible for the MLB Draft until 2026, meaning he'll be in Baton Rouge for at least two seasons.
