College World Series Finals Start Time: LSU Baseball vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
The top-ranked LSU Tigers will return to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (Neb.) this weekend for a College World Series Finals matchup against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
Jay Johnson and Co. will look to earn their second National Championship in the last three seasons after capturing a title during the 2023 season led by Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews.
"It's awesome. It's something I've dreamed for my entire life, as I know other Louisiana guys on the team have. This is everything that you've worked for coming up," LSU outfielder Jake Brown said.
"In Louisiana your dream is to play baseball for LSU. And what goes with that is being able to represent it at the highest level of college baseball, which this program has been able to do year in and year out. And really just super thankful for the opportunity I've been gifted with and looking to make the most out of it."
Now, all focus shifts towards Saturday night in Omaha with LSU preparing to take on a fiery Coastal Carolina Chanticleers squad.
A look into the broadcast information for Saturday, Jay Johnson's take and a dive into who's set to be on the mound for LSU.
The Preview: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (56-11) vs. LSU Tigers (51-15)
DATES/TIMES
• Saturday, June 21 at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. (24,500)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed
• CCU – No. 13 NCAA Tournament National Seed
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TELEVISION
• Saturday's game will be televised on ESPN.
Jay Johnson's Take:
“It’s awesome to be here. This is one of the best days on the college baseball calendar with 307 teams in Division I, and to be one of the last two playing and practicing today at Charles Schwab Field is a great honor and testament to the hard work and execution of our team. I’ve documented it a lot.
"I would coach this team forever, and obviously the talent on it is exceptional. But, they’re also great people that completely bought into the mission of the team. And tremendous self-discipline, tremendous mental strength to go along with that talent. And very worthy of playing in the championship series.”
Meet the Ace: Kade Anderson Takes the Mound
Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson, a 2025 First-Team All-American and Golden Spikes Award semifinalist, is No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts this season with 170 … he is also No. 7 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (13.91) and No. 14 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.67).
Anderson’s total of 170 Ks this season is No. 3 on the LSU single-season strikeouts list; he trails only Ben McDonald (202 Ks, 1989) and Paul Skenes (209 Ks, 2023) … Anderson is No. 1 this season in the SEC in strikeouts, No. 1 in the league in innings pitched (110.0), No. 1 in wins (11), No. 9 in ERA (3.44) and No. 10 in opponent batting average (.218).
