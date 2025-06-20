College World Series Finals: When Do LSU Baseball and Coastal Carolina Play?
The LSU Tigers will return to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (Neb.) this weekend for a College World Series Finals clash against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
After stunning the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday night and punching their ticket to the National Championship series, the Tigers are energized for this weekend's slate.
“I’m literally at a loss for words. Yes, it’s about getting to the ultimate goal, but honestly, it’s about getting five more days with this team. This is a model team. There hasn’t been anything quite like it. It’s been consistent effort since our first team meeting on August 24, all the way through the ninth inning tonight," Johnson said.
"Think about the walk-off wins we had at home against Arkansas, Tennessee. They just stay with it. Their mental toughness is like nothing I’ve ever seen. Their investment in the team—man, we’ve got guys who are going to play pro ball, but it’s not about that."
The stage is set for the Tigers where the program will open the College World Series Championship with a fiery Coastal Carolina squad looking to make a statement.
A look into the current betting lines heading into the weekend and the College World Series Finals schedule.
The Current Betting Lines: LSU vs. Coastal Carolina
*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook*
LSU: -1.5 (+114)
Coastal Carolina: +1.5 (-1450
Over/Under: 8.5 runs
Money Line:
- LSU: -166
- Coastal Carolina: +130
Johnson and the LSU Tigers enter Saturday night's clash as 1.5 run favorites with Coastal Carolina currently coming in as the underdog.
LSU, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, is favored at -190 to win the College World Series Finals while Coast Carolina has +155 odds.
CWS Finals Schedule: LSU Tigers vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
(All Times Eastern)
Game 1 (June 21): (13) Coastal Carolina vs. (6) LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 2 (June 22): (13) Coastal Carolina vs. (6) LSU | 2:30 p.m. | ABC
Game 3 (June 23): (If Necessary): (13) Coastal Carolina vs. (6) LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.