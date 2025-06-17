College World Series Weather Delay: Could LSU Baseball-UCLA Bruins Be Postponed?
The LSU Tigers and UCLA Bruins exited Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (Neb.) on Monday night due to inclement weather in the area.
The College World Series matchup was stopped in the fourth inning at 7:20 p.m. CT with the UCLA Bruins up to bat at the top of the frame.
Heading into the delay, it was the LSU Tigers that held a 5-3 lead following a rollercoaster first inning at Charles Schwab Field.
The Bruins took an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning with LSU right-hander Anthony Eyanson shaky to start the showdown.
For the Tigers, a three-run homer from Jared Jones in the bottom of the first frame provided the Tigers with a lead following an RBI single from Jake Brown.
LSU tacked on another run on an RBI single from Luis Hernandez in the bottom of the third inning to take a 5-3 lead.
Now, following three innings, inclement weather in the Omaha area has forced a delay at Charles Schwab Field.
There has yet to be an update on a restart time nearly an hour and 45 minutes after the initial weather delay.
Players were taken off of the field at 7:20 p.m. CT and have yet to return to the dugouts as of 9 p.m. CT.
Could the College World Series showdown be postponed until Tuesday?
LSU-UCLA must restart by 11 p.m. CT in order for the game to resume on Monday night at Charles Schwab Field.
If the game is not restarted by 11 p.m. CT, the College World Series matchup will be postponed until Tuesday morning.
The winner of LSU versus UCLA will stay in the winner's bracket and play on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT.
The loser of the matchup will play on Tuesday. If the game is postponed, the loser would then be forced to play a doubleheader on Tuesday.
