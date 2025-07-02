Could LSU Baseball Pursue the SWAC Player of the Year in the Transfer Portal?

TRANSFER: #SWAC Player of the Year and Southern U OF Cardell Thibodeaux has entered the Transfer Portal. Thibodeaux had a monster 2025 campaign that ended with a .435 average, 13 doubles, 3 triples, 18 homers and 71 RBIs + 23 stolen bases.



