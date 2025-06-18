Final Betting Lines: LSU Baseball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in College World Series
The LSU Tigers will return to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (Neb.) on Wednesday night for a College World Series rematch against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Jay Johnson and Co. are one win away from punching their ticket to the College World Series Finals while coming into the showdown 2-0 in Omaha.
“I’m very proud of our team’s consistency this season. To consistently play to their capability week in and week out against the caliber of teams that we play, that’s what championship teams do," Johnson said.
"I’m also proud of our ability to find different ways to win. We’re very tough to beat when we have all phases going, but even when we haven’t, we’ve been able to find ways to win, and I’m very proud of that."
A look into the preview for Wednesday night, Johnson's thoughts and the final betting lines.
The Preview: LSU Tigers (50-15) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (50-14)
DATE/TIME
• Wednesday, June 18 at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. (24,500)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed
• Arkansas – No. 3 NCAA Tournament National Seed
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at NCAA.com
TELEVISION
• Wednesday's game will be televised on ESPN.
Jay Johnson's Take: Arkansas Edition
The Final Betting Lines:
*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook*
LSU: +1.5 (-175)
Arkansas: -1.5 (+135)
Over/Under: 10.5 runs
Money Line:
- LSU: -110
- Arkansas: -120
Johnson and the LSU Tigers enter Wednesday night's clash as 1.5 run underdogs with Arkansas heading into it as the betting favorite.
LSU leads the all-time series with Arkansas, 80-45, and the Tigers have won 16 of the past 21 and nine of the past 13 SEC regular-season series versus the Razorbacks, including a 2-1 series victory earlier this season (May 9-11) in Baton Rouge.
LSU is 44-27 versus Arkansas over the past 21 seasons (2005-25), including two wins over the Razorbacks in the 2009 College World Series.
