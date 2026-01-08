LSU Football Lands Commitment From Arkansas Razorbacks Starter in Transfer Portal

Arkansas Razorbacks kicker Scott Starzyk has signed with the LSU Tigers after committing to the program on Wednesday night, according to 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge.

Starzyk spent his freshman campaign with the Razorbacks after signing as a member of the 2025 Recruiting Class where he checked in as a Top-10 kicker in America.

The 5-foot-10, 172-pounder out of The Woodlands (Tex.) is the third special teams addition for the LSU Tigers with Florida punter Hunter Craig and Florida long snapper Mack Mulhern also revealing commitments to the program on Wednesday.

LSU brought in Florida Gators special teams coordinator Joe Houston in December where he now brings in his young special teamers to join him in Baton Rouge.

As for Starzyk, LSU's new starting placekicker, he's coming off of a standout true freshman campaign for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

He started all 12 games for Arkansas as a true freshman - connecting on 14 of his 18 attempts while also drilling all 47 extra points on the 2025 season.

NEW: LSU has added a commitment from Arkansas Kicker Scott Starzyk, sources confirm.



Third specialist of the day joining Punter Hayden Craig and LS Mack Mulhern@1045espn @LASportsDotNet — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) January 8, 2026

LSU has been eyeing a kicker with range where Starzyk went 2-for-3 on field goals of 50+ yards across his first season in the Southeastern Conference.

Out of high school, he was labeled a five-star prospect, according to Kohl’s Kicking, and rated the No. 1 kicker in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.

The Arkansas Razorbacks Bio: True Freshman Campaign

"Served as the starting kicker in all 12 games … Connected on 14 of 18 field goal attempts and all 47 extra-point attempts to score a team-leading 89 points during the season … Made 2-3 field goal attempts of 50+ yards … Made a 28-yard field goal attempt while missing a 42-yard try and connecting on both extra-point attempts in a loss to Missouri (Nov. 29) …

"Went 3-3 on field goal attempts courtesy of a 51-yard field goal and a pair of 33-yard field goals while making all four extra-point attempts in a loss at No. 17 Texas (Nov. 22) … Missed his lone field goal attempt while making both extra-point attempts in a loss at LSU (Nov. 15) … Made both of his field goal attempts form 42 and 30 yards in addition to all three extra-point attempts in a loss to Mississippi State (Nov. 1) …

Courtesy of Scott Starzyk's Instagram.

"Connected on his lone field goal attempt from 27 yards and made all three of his extra-point attempts in a loss to Auburn (Oct. 25) … Made both of his 22-yard field goal attempts and all five of his extra-point attempts in a loss to No. 4 Texas A&M (Oct. 18) … Made a 28-yard field goal and connected on all four of his extra point attempts in a loss at No. 12 Tennessee (Oct. 11) … Connected on both his field goal attempts from 39 and 49 yards out while making his lone PAT in a loss to Notre Dame (Sept. 27) …

"Made all five of his extra point attempts while missing both field goal attempts from 49 and 51 yards respectively in a loss at Ole Miss (Sept. 13) …Went 8-8 on PATs in a win over Arkansas State (Sept. 6) … Connected on a 53-yard field goal and made all seven of his point-after attempts during the Razorbacks’ 52-7 win over Alabama A&M (Aug. 30) …

"53-yard kick was the longest by an Arkansas freshman in program history, marking the fifth consecutive season a Razorback has made a field goal of 50+ yards … Became the 12th Hog in program history to make a 50+ yard field goal (Aug. 30)."

