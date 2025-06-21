Final Prediction: LSU Baseball vs. Coastal Carolina Game 1 of National Title Series
The LSU Tigers will return to Charles Schwab Field on Saturday night for Game 1 of the College World Series Finals against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
Jay Johnson and Co. are back in the National Championship series for the second time in the last three seasons after capturing a title during the 2023 season led by Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews.
Now, it's another fiery group looking to leave a legacy in Baton Rouge with Kade Anderson, Anthony Eyanson, Jared Jones and Steven Milam, among others, ready to set the tone.
"I would coach this team forever, and obviously the talent on it is exceptional. But, they’re also great people that completely bought into the mission of the team," Johnson said.
"And tremendous self-discipline, tremendous mental strength to go along with that talent. And very worthy of playing in the championship series.”
LSU and Coastal Carolina will begin their best-of-three series on Saturday night at Charles Schwab Field with Kade Anderson set to take the mound for the Tigers.
A look into the game information, final betting lines and the prediction for Saturday in Omaha.
The Preview: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (56-11) vs. LSU Tigers (51-15)
DATES/TIMES
• Saturday, June 21 at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. (24,500)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed
• CCU – No. 13 NCAA Tournament National Seed
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TELEVISION
• Saturday's game will be televised on ESPN.
The Finals Betting Lines: LSU vs. Coastal Carolina
*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook*
LSU: -1.5 (+114)
Coastal Carolina: +1.5 (-145)
Over/Under: 8.5 runs
Money Line:
- LSU: -160
- Coastal Carolina: +124
Johnson and the LSU Tigers enter Saturday night's clash as 1.5 run favorites with Coastal Carolina currently coming in as the underdog.
LSU, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, is favored at -190 to win the College World Series Finals while Coast Carolina has +155 odds.
Final Prediction: Kade Anderson's Presence, Timely At-Bats Pave the Way
LSU will roll out ace Kade Anderson (11-1, 3.44 ERA, 110.0 IP, 30 BB, 170 SO) on Saturday night against Coastal Carolina at Charles Schwab Field with the Tigers' southpaw ready to leave it out on the field.
Anderson, who propelled LSU to a College World Series opening win over Arkansas last Saturday, will once again look to set the pace against a fiery Coastal Carolina squad.
The 2025 First-Team All-American and Golden Spikes Award semifinalist is No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts this season with 170, He is also No. 7 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (13.91) and No. 14 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.67).
Heading into College World Series Final, Coastal Carolina is 94th in the country in OPS against left-handers with a significant strikeout total while facing southpaws.
On Saturday night, the Chanticleers will be squaring off against the top left-hander in college baseball with Anderson, a projected Top-10 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, taking the mound.
At the plate, LSU has relied on Steven Milam, Ethan Frey, Derek Curiel, Josh Pearson and Jared Jones, among several others, to utilize timely at-bats to lead the Tigers to the National Championship series thus far.
The Tigers have as talented of a lineup as they come in college baseball with a unique blend of experienced returnees alongside transfers that have impacted the game in a myriad of ways.
But consistency and timely at-bats will be imperative on Saturday night against a talented Coastal Carolina squad that has one of the top pitching staffs in the country.
The Chanticleers will roll out right-hander Cameron Flukey (8-1, 3.29 ERA, 95.2 IP, 22 BB, 109 SO) while holding Jacob Morrison in their back pocket.
Flukey has seen challenges this season while facing Power Four opponents, but has been in a groove as of late after settling in this season.
LSU's lineup will look to carry momentum from a 3-0 start in Omaha with a critical Game 1 clash against the Chanticleers on Saturday night at Charles Schwab Field.
The Game 1 Prediction: LSU 5, Coastal Carolina 3
