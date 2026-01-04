Report: LSU Football, Ole Miss Rebels OC Charlie Weis Jr. Linked to NFL Coaching Job

LSU Tigers offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. remains in headlines while navigating a chaotic stretch on Lane Kiffin's staff while also assisting the Ole Miss Rebels in the program's College Football Playoff run.

After Kiffin accepted the head coaching job at LSU, Weis Jr. also made the move to Baton Rouge to join his staff as the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the Southeastern Conference.

Despite the coveted assistant coach heading to the Bayou State to remain with Kiffin, he's also stayed loyal to the Ole Miss program calling the shots on offense across the College Football Playoff - where Ole Miss is now 2-0 and headed to the semifinals against the Miami Hurricanes.

Now, Weis Jr. has his name circulating on social media surrounding a potential job opening on the New York Giants' staff - where his former quarterback Jaxson Dart is currently making his presence felt.

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, "Heard an interesting name as a possibility to work with quarterback Jaxson Dart on the next Giants staff... Charlie Weis Jr.

"Connection to Dart from Ole Miss. Father was a longtime NFL coach. Would be intriguing option."

But Raanan isn't the only national media personality that is hearing buzz surrounding Weis Jr. as a potential candidate during the NFL coaching cycle.

CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz also reported the interest in Weis Jr. as he continues climbing the ranks as one of the most respected offensive coordinators at the college level.

A college offensive coordinator that sources say is of interest to NFL teams as an NFL OC possibility heading into this job cycle: LSU’s Charlie Weis Jr.



Led the way as Ole Miss ranked No. 1 nationally among Power Four teams in total offense this season. pic.twitter.com/uWDNFMkH6j — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 4, 2026

The speculation comes during a time where six Ole Miss assistants continue traveling back and forth from Oxford to Baton Rouge while also serving under Kiffin on LSU's staff.

"Everything has been extremely clear and transparent between myself and Pete Golding through constant communication, including a plan all the way through this historic championship run," Kiffin told ESPN on Friday morning. "What an amazing night for all Ole Miss players, coaches and fans."

Now, as the rumor mill swirls, the LSU Tigers offensive coordinator remains in headlines as he navigates double duty as both the Ole Miss and LSU assistant until the Rebels' season concludes this month.

