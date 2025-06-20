Former LSU Baseball Shortstop, Coveted California Prospect Re-Enters Transfer Portal
Former LSU shortstop Austen Roellig is back in the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending his second season of college ball with the Utah Utes in 2025.
Roellig, who signed with the LSU Tigers out of high school, spent one season in Baton Rouge prior to entering the portal last summer.
After a stint in the Transfer Portal market, Roellig went from LSU to Utah where he handled business during his 2025 campaign.
Following runs with LSU and Utah, Roellig has now made the move to join the Arizona State Sun Devils for the 2026 season.
The coveted West Coast prospect was rated as the No. 11 shortstop in California and the No. 37 overall prospect in the state that continues producing elite-level players on the diamond.
Roellig posted a .357 career batting average in four seasons at Etiwanda High School with 100 base hits, 25 doubles, one triple, four homers, 93 runs, 47 RBI and a .449 on-base percentage
After his junior season, Roellig underwent Tommy John surgery and returned after intensive rehab to play in 27 games in 2023 for Etiwanda High during his senior campaign.
For the LSU Tigers, the program has seen eight members of the current 2025 roster depart Baton Rouge and enter the portal this month.
The Transfer Portal Tracker [8]: LSU Edition
No. 1: Ryan Costello - First Baseman
LSU first baseman Ryan Costello revealed his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this month after one season in Baton Rouge.
Costello, a former Top-100 prospect in America, signed with the LSU Tigers as a member of the 2024 Recruiting Class.
He was Perfect Game's No. 92 overall prospect and the No. 2 rated first baseman coming out of high school.
Costello appeared in 15 games during the 2025 season for the Tigers where he took eight at-bats with zero hits tallied. He struck out four times.
The talented youngster struggled to find his way in the lineup with star first baseman Jared Jones handling duties at the position during the season for the Tigers.
No. 2: Chandler Dorsey - Pitcher
Dorsey entered the NCAA Transfer Portal last week following one season in Baton Rouge.
The coveted transfer saw limited action with the Tigers after appearing in just five games for the Tigers this season.
Dorsey threw a total of 5.0 innings and logged four strikeouts and two walks. He also gave up five runs (three earned) on eight hits.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has now found a new home after a short stint in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Dorsey is headed back to his home-state and will suit up for the UCF Knights for the 2026 season, he revealed via his social media. It'll be the third program of his collegiate career.
No. 3: David Hogg II - Shortstop
Hogg, a Top-100 prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Tigers as the No. 79 overall recruit and No. 21 rated shortstop.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder out of Mansfield (Tex.) saw limited action during his time in Baton Rouge after being buried on the depth chart in 2025.
He appeared in 12 games where he took only two at-bats across his time with Jay Johnson's program.
Hogg will now become one of the more sought-after youngsters in the NCAA Transfer Portal where he will join fellow LSU freshman Ryan Costello.
No. 4: Blaise Priester - Catcher
LSU catcher Blaise Priester will re-enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after making the decision to return to Baton Rouge last offseason.
Priester signed with the LSU Tigers out of high school before redshirting during his first season with the program in 2022.
From there, he played two seasons at Meridian Community College in 2023 and 2024 before returning to LSU for the 2025 season.
Priester had just seven at-bats in 13 games played for the Tigers this season before entering the portal this week, according to D1Baseball.
No. 5: Dylan Thompson - Right-handed Pitcher
LSU right-hander Dylan Thompson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI.
Thompson was a member of the 2023 class where he made just one appearance in the purple and gold across two years.
No. 6: Mic Paul - Outfielder
Paul, the No. 1 rated outfielder in Utah coming out of high school, signed with the LSU Tigers in the 2022 Recruiting Cycle.
During the 2023 season, Paul played in 12 games as a reserve outfielder for Jay Johnson's crew where he collected one hit in nine at-bats with five runs scored.
Fast forward to his second season with the program and Paul redshirted during the 2024 season in Baton Rouge.
He did not record any statistics during the 2025 season.
No. 7: Mikey Ryan - Infielder
Ryan, the No. 1 rated shortstop in Louisiana coming out of high school, signed with the Tigers in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.
He was a Top-75 overall freshman, according to Perfect Game, heading into his first season with the program.
Ryan appeared in 16 games as a true freshman with three at-bats and one hit. He was primarily used as a defensive replacement in his lone season with the Tigers.
The 6-foot, 195-pounder out of Luling (La.) Rummel High will now test the free agent market after placing his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal this past weekend.
No. 8: Kade Woods - Pitcher
Woods, a Louisiana native, made the move to join Jay Johnson's LSU Tigers program following two seasons in Tuscaloosa with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Now, after four seasons in the Southeastern Conference, Woods will re-enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in search of a new home.
The right-hander has made 22 appearances throughout his college career with 32.1 innings pitched. He's posted a 4-1 record across his time with the Tigers and Crimson Tide over the past three years.
Woods has an ERA of 6.47 with 42 strikeouts.
The Monroe (La.) native redshirted during his first season with the Alabama program prior to his most productive season of college ball in 2023.
Woods made 17 appearances with 29.1 innings pitched while totaling an ERA of 5.52 with 38 strikeouts.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.