How It Happened: Casan Evans Tosses Gem To Lead LSU Baseball Over Oklahoma Sooners

BATON ROUGE, La. – Sophomore right-hander Casan Evans fired a career-high 15 strikeouts Thursday night to lead No. 20 LSU to a 7-1 victory over No. 7 Oklahoma in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 16-7 on the season, 2-2 in the SEC, while Oklahoma dropped to 17-5 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

The teams resume the series at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday night in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Evans (2-0) limited Oklahoma on Thursday night to one unearned run on three hits in 7.2 innings with one walk and 15 strikeouts. The 15 Ks represented the most by an LSU pitcher in an SEC regular-season game since May 5, 2023, when Paul Skenes recorded 15 strikeouts at Auburn.

Evans’ outing marked the longest of his career, and he threw 110 pitches, 76 for strikes.

“Casan is a tremendous pitcher and a tremendous competitor,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I don’t think we’ve lost too many games when he’s taken the mound for us. He’s an absolute winner, one of the best pitchers in the country, and what’s awesome is the best is yet to come for him.”

Oklahoma starter Cameron Johnson (3-1) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered five runs – one earned – on no hits with six walks and two strikeouts.

LSU grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when catcher Cade Arrambide drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Tigers expanded the margin to 5-0 in the second inning by taking advantage of three Oklahoma errors, and third baseman John Pearson delivered an RBI single.

The Sooners scored an unearned run in the sixth, but LSU added two runs in the seventh when first baseman Zach Yorke lined a two-RBI single.

The Weekend Schedule:

DATES/TIMES

• Friday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

• Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

RANKINGS

LSU – No. 20 (NCBWA)

OU – No. 7 (Baseball America); No. 8 (D1 Baseball, USA Today, NCBWA, Perfect Game)

More LSU News:

Brian Kelly Reveals Eye-Opening Perspective on LSU Football's Decision to Fire Him

LSU Football Transfer Addition Generating Significant Buzz Amid Strong Offseason

LSU Football Star Labeled No. 1 Returning Player at Position Heading Into 2026 Season

Join the Community: