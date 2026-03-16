How It Happened: LSU Baseball Closes Out Vanderbilt Series With Strong 16-9 Win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – LSU rightfielder Jake Brown tied his career high with six RBI Sunday as LSU defeated Vanderbilt, 16-9, in Charles Hawkins Field.

LSU improved to 14-7 overall, 1-2 in the SEC, while Vanderbilt dropped to 13-8 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when they play host to Grambling State in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Tuesday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

“Our guys take a lot of pride in this,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson, “ and they haven’t played as well as they want to, and there are some negative feelings that come along with those things.

“You have to get past being embarrassed or afraid to fail, and I thought there were some good steps in that direction this week. It wasn’t perfect, but I loved how we took at-bats today, and I’m proud of our players for that.”

Brown was 2-for-4 Sunday with a three-run homer and six RBI, pacing LSU’s 16-run, 10-hit offensive attack.

LSU reliever Deven Sheerin (2-0) earned the win, working 2.1 innings and limited Vanderbilt to two earned runs on two hits in 2.1 innings with one walk and four strikeouts.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

Vanderbilt reliever Brennan Seiber (2-1) was charged with the loss after he pitched 5.0 innings and allowed three runs on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

The Tigers struck for four runs in the top of the first inning in an outburst highlighted by catcher Cade Arrambide’s run-scoring double, an RBI groundout by second baseman Seth Dardar and a sacrifice fly by designated hitter Omar Serna Jr.

LSU extended its lead to 6-0 in the second inning as leftfielder Chris Stanfield launched an RBI double and Brown delivered a sacrifice fly.

Vanderbilt narrowed the gap to 6-1 in the bottom of the second when leftfielder Mike Mancini led off the frame by unloading his fifth homer of the year.

The Commodores struck for four runs in the fifth as designated hitter Tommy Goodin homered, and third baseman Brodie Johnston, rightfielder Logan Johnstone and first baseman Chris Maldonado each delivered RBI doubles.

Vanderbilt tied the game at 6-6 in the sixth when Goodin again led off the inning with a home run, his sixth of the season and his third of the weekend series.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

LSU responded with five runs in the top of the seventh as shortstop Steven Milam lined an RBI single, Brown blasted a three-run homer and Dardar lifted a sacrifice fly.

Vanderbilt narrowed the gap to 11-9 in the bottom of the seventh when pinch hitter Mack Whitcomb belted a three-run homer, his second dinger of the year.

However, the Tigers responded with five runs in the eighth as Brown and catcher Cade Arrambide lined two-runs singles, and Serna Jr. smacked an RBI single.

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