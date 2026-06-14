How LSU's Transfer Portal Pickups Could Reshape The Outfield

LSU baseball might not be making headlines from postseason production in Omaha this June, but it is making headlines from one transfer portal addition after another.

The most recent addition, outfielder Jason Wachs, joins the Tigers out of Tulane. Wachs is the second outfielder to join the squad, next to the No. 1 transfer portal player outfielder from Notre Dame, Bino Watters.

The two transfer portal additions to the roster can replace the outfielder depth that the Tigers could lose to the draft this July.

Two In, Two Out

Apr 28, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Louisiana State Tigers outfielder Derek Curiel (6) walks against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Alex Box Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Senior outfielder Jake Brown's anticipated decision on whether he will return for one more year with LSU or pursue a professional career in the 2026 MLB Draft is still undecided. After winning a national championship with the Tigers and being put on the Golden Spikes watch list this season, the Louisiana native could hear his name called early in the draft.

But his junior year was cut short after suffering a hamate bone injury in mid-April, making his return a toss-up for a senior campaign.

Heading into his junior year, outfielder Derek Curiel's decision is also up in the air, as the talented hitter and defensive player is expected to be in the top 15 picks this summer. He's draft-eligible, but has only played two successful seasons with the Tigers.

Even with the two pending decisions, Jay Johnson has still found fill-ins in the outfield if the two depart. With outfielder Chris Stanfield leaving after his senior year, there is one definite spot open in the outfield.

Johnson can fill all three positions if needed, with Watters and Wasch, along with incoming freshman Malachi Washington at the outfield, and rising sophomore William Patrick, who stepped in when Brown went out with his injury.

The Dual Transfer Talent

Jake Brown 7, LSU Tigers Baseball take on Northeastern. Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both Watters and Wasch will add elite talent to the roster on both defense and at bat, with Wasch finishing his last season at Tulane with a .327 batting average, 54 RBIs and 31 extra-base hits in 56 games. Watters also had an impressive debut season at Notre Dame with nine home runs, 90 total bases, and a batting average of .317.

The two transfer portal additions will also shine in the outfield, with big shoes to fill if Curiel and Brown both leave LSU for good. Either way, Johnson's portal attack, which has yet to slow down, is set to make a powerful roster for the upcoming season.

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