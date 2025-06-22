How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in Game 2 of CWS Finals
All eyes will be on the LSU Tigers and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Sunday afternoon at Charles Schwab Field for Game 2 of the College World Series Finals with first pitch set for 1:30 p.m. CT.
Jay Johnson and Co. are eyeing National Championship No. 2 across the last three seasons with the staff giving the ball to right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson on Sunday.
Following a Game 1 victory on Saturday to open the College World Series Final, the Tigers are won win away from bringing hardware back to Baton Rouge.
Behind a historic complete game shutout from left-hander Kade Anderson on the mound, LSU took down Coastal Carolina 1-0 with social media raving about the Tigers' ace.
"He’s the best pitcher in college baseball. I mean, we had the best pitcher on the planet two years ago in a similar situation, and I felt like Kade’s had a very similar season to that. And that’s how you get here. And I’m really proud of him," Johnson said.
"And I think the commonality between the two is the person: the character, the toughness, the team-first attitude. And you’re probably right: I mean, his next pitch should be for someplace in the Washington Nationals’ organization. It’s not close."
LSU and Coastal Carolina will return to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (Neb.) with first pitch set for 1:30 p.m. CT.
A look into the Game 2 preview, broadcast information and a scouting report on the Chanritcleers.
The Preview: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (56-12) vs. LSU Tigers (52-15)
DATES/TIMES
• Sunday, June 22 at 1:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. (24,500)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed
• CCU – No. 13 NCAA Tournament National Seed
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TELEVISION
• Sunday's game will be televised on ABC.
The Scouting Report: Know the Chanticleers
Coastal Carolina, champions of the Sun Belt Conference, previously won 26 straight games heading into Game 1 of the CWS Final; CCU’s last loss had occurred on April 22 versus the College of Charleston.
The Chanticleers hosted and won an NCAA Regional, swept two games at Auburn in the NCAA Super Regional and have posted wins over Arizona, Oregon State and Louisville in the CWS to advance to the Finals.
CCU is hitting .291 as a team with 123 doubles, seven triples, 66 homers and 108 steals in 137 attempts.
The Coastal Carolina pitching staff has a 3.22 ERA with 602 strikeouts in 576.1 innings and is limiting opponents to a .227 cumulative batting average.
The Chanticleers are led at the plate by catcher Caden Bodine, who is hitting .326 with 18 doubles, one triple, five homers and 42 RBI.
Infielder Blake Barthol leads CCU in homers with 12, and he has collected 53 RBI, and outfielder Sebastian Alexander has 10 homers and a team-best 54 RBI.
