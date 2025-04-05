How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Saturday's Game 3 Matchup
No. 5 LSU will take the field in Dale Mitchell Park in Norman (Okla.) on Saturday with the program looking to complete a sweep of the Oklahoma Sooners in an SEC battle.
The Tigers are fresh off of back-to-back victories over the Sooners on Thursday and Friday behind impressive outings on the mound from Kade Anderson and Anthony Eyanson.
Now, it'll be Chase Shores on the bump for LSU with an opportunity to help lead the Tigers to a Game 3 victory in Norman.
A look into the preview for Saturday, how to watch and the program's pitching success during the series:
The Preview: No. 5 LSU Tigers (29-3, 9-2 SEC) at No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners (23-7, 5-6 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Saturday, April 5 at 2 p.m. CT.
STADIUM
Dale Mitchell Park in Norman Okla. (3,180)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 5 Baseball America; No. 6 USA Today; No. 7 D1 Baseball
• OU – No. 9 Baseball America, No. 9 USA Today; No. 10 D1 Baseball
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Saturday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network +
Pitching Matchup: Game 3 Edition
LSU – So. RH Chase Shores (4-1, 5.40 ERA, 31.2 IP, 14 BB, 35 SO)
OU – TBA
Pitching Success Paves the Way on Friday:
“I thought we played great tonight across the board,” said Johnson. “We just played good baseball tonight; a great night by Josh Pearson and Chris Stanfield, he was outstanding tonight. So, a really complete performance, and I’m proud of our team.”
Right-hander Anthony Eyanson (5-0) earned the win in his longest SEC outing of the season on Friday night.
He worked 5.2 innings and limited the Sooners to two unearned runs on three hits with four walks and eight strikeouts.
Right-hander Casan Evans picked up his sixth save of the year, working the final 3.1 innings and allowing just two hits with no walks and five strikeouts.
“I thought Anthony got ahead more in the count as the game went along, and his ability to mix his pitches was excellent,” Johnson said. “A really, really good job by him tonight, and he keeps getting better.”
