How to Watch Man Utd vs. Wolves on TV, Live Stream
Manchester United are aiming to end 2025 in style when they host last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Tuesday night.
The Red Devils fired four past the Old Gold earlier this month and will be seeking to run up the score against the division’s leakiest defence and least efficient attack. Wolves are still winless after 18 Premier League games—a new league record—and have managed just two points as relegation becomes an increasing inevitability.
Ruben Amorim tweaked his system against Newcastle United on Boxing Day as Man Utd clinched three festive points, but victory should prove straightforward no matter his tactical setup against luckless Wolves.
Here’s how to tune into the action at Old Trafford.
- Man Utd vs. Wolves: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
- Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves: Martinez to Start Again After Newcastle Win
What Time Does Man Utd vs. Wolves Kick Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 30
- Kick-off Time: 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT
- Referee: Thomas Bramall
- VAR: John Brooks
How to Watch Man Utd vs. Wolves on TV, Live Stream
Alongside Tuesday’s five other Premier League matches, the clash between Man Utd and Wolves will be shown live on Sky Sports. The Premier League channel will carry the game, as will Sky GO.
Peacock is the sole destination for supporters in the United States, while HBO Max is the only option for audiences in Mexico.
DAZN and fuboTV have the rights in Canada.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football
United States
Peacock
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 6 Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico
What’s Next for Man Utd, Wolves?
A battle with historic rivals Leeds United is first up for Man Utd in 2026, the Red Devils making the trip to Elland Road. They follow up against another promoted side, visiting Burnley three days later on Jan. 7.
Wolves will view their clash with West Ham United on Jan. 3 as the perfect opportunity to secure a first home win in the Premier League since April. Rob Edwards’s team then visit Everton.