How to Watch: LSU Tigers Baseball vs. McNeese State Cowboys on Tuesday Night
Jay Johnson and the seventh-ranked LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Tuesday night for a matchup against the McNeese State Cowboys.
First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CT in Baton Rouge.
The Tigers will look to get back on track to begin their home-stand with their first matchup on Tuesday night against McNeese.
The Cowboys head into the clash with a 27-5 record with an opportunity to make a statement in Alex Box Stadium.
For the Tigers, it'll be about bouncing back after dropping three consecutive contests against the Auburn Tigers last weekend.
A look into Johnson's take on the Tigers, how to watch the matchup and the buzz on LSU's lineup heading into the in-state clash.
Jay Johnson's Take: Tigers Can Bounce Back
“We need to be better offensively. It’s pretty hard 37 games in to be critical of what our position player group has done, but we were not very good last weekend (at Auburn). We will be better.
"You’re not going to be able to do what you want at the plate all the time, so you have to take what the opposing pitching staff gives you. We need at least one more good at-bat per inning; we need more strands of three quality at-bats in a row.”
The Preview: McNeese Cowboys (27-5) at No. 7 LSU Tigers (31-6)
DATE/TIME
• Tuesday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La.
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 7 USA Today, No. 8 Baseball America, No. 9 D1 Baseball
• McNeese – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
ONLINE
• The game will be streamed live on SEC Network +
Know the Tigers: Curiel and Jones Paving the Way
LSU freshman leftfielder Derek Curiel has reached base safely in all 37 games this season, the only Tiger to accomplish the feat.
He holds the LSU freshman record for longest reached-base streak, a mark that was previously held by second baseman Mike Fontenot (32 straight games in the 2000 season).
Curiel’s current 37-game streak is the longest by an LSU player since 2005, when outfielder Ryan Patterson also reached base safely in 37 consecutive games.
LSU junior first baseman Jared Jones is No. 4 in the SEC in RBI (50), No. 4 in hits (54), No. 6 in total bases (98) and No. 10 in batting average (.360).
Leftfielder Derek Curiel is No. 3 in the SEC in doubles (13), No. 4 in walks (33), No. 5 in on-base percentage (.500), No. 8 in runs (42), No. 8 in batting average (.362) and No. 8 in hits (50).
