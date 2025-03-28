How to Watch: LSU Tigers Baseball vs. Mississippi State in Friday's Game 2 Matchup
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Friday night in Baton Rouge for Game 2 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CT with Anthony Eyanson earning the start for the Tigers.
The No. 5 ranked Tigers are coming off of a Game 1 victory on Thursday night over the Bulldogs after battling back from an early deficit in the first handful of innings.
A look into the preview for Friday night in Baton Rouge, how to watch and the rundown from Thursday's Game 1 win.
The Preview: Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-10, 1-6 SEC) at No. 5 LSU Tigers (24-3, 5-2 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Friday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 5 Baseball America; No. 6 USA Today; No. 8 D1 Baseball
• MSU – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Friday and Saturday games will be streamed live on SEC Network +
Friday's Pitching Matchup:
LSU – Jr. RH Anthony Eyanson (3-0, 4.50 ERA, 32.0 IP, 8 BB, 46 SO)
MSU – Sr. LH Pico Kohn (4-0, 2.52 ERA, 35.2 IP, 7 BB, 53 SO)
The Game 1 Rundown: Tigers Battle Back to Earn Victory
LSU roared back from a 6-2 deficit Thursday night with a five-run fifth inning, as the Tigers recorded an 8-6 win over Mississippi State in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
LSU improved to 24-3 overall, 5-2 in the SEC, while Mississippi State dropped to 16-10 overall and 1-6 in conference play.
The teams resume the series at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.
A three-run homer by second baseman Daniel Dickinson and a two-run blast by shortstop Steven Milam highlighted LSU’s five-run fifth, as the Tigers grabbed a 7-6 lead.
LSU right-hander Zac Cowan pitched brilliantly over the final 4.0 innings, blanking the Bulldogs on just one hit to earn his third save of the season. Cowan recorded no walks and seven strikeouts while firing 59 pitches.
“I’m proud of the team,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “One of our sayings is ‘there’s no clock in baseball,’ and that was a good thing for tonight, down 6-2. Our guys just stayed with it, and I’m proud of them for that. We had some really good at-bats with some walks there in the middle of the game and really big homers by Danny and Steven.
“We turned it over to Zac, and he just did what he does every time out. The guy is a strike machine, and his fastball, slider and change are elite. He tunnels the ball really well, so every pitch looks the same coming out of his hand. We’re really glad he’s on our team, and you’re not going to find a better person than Zac.”
Right-hander Connor Benge (1-1) was credited with the victory, as he entered the game in the top of the fifth and allowed one run on one hit in 0.2 inning with two walks.
Mississippi State reliever Dane Burns (1-1) was charged with the loss, giving up two runs on two hits in the fifth inning with one walk.
The game featured a total of six home runs, three by each team. Dickinson’s dinger was his seventh of the year; Milam launched his sixth homer, and leftfielder Derek Curiel’s second-inning solo blast was his third homer of the season.
Mississippi State’s homers were produced by third baseman Ace Reese, catcher Joe Powell and first baseman Hunter Hines.
LSU starting pitcher Kade Anderson worked into the fifth inning, recording 101 pitches with two walks and five strikeouts.
