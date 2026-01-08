LSU Football Secures Talented SEC EDGE Amid Lane Kiffin's Transfer Portal Heater

South Carolina Gamecocks edge rusher Jaylen Brown is Baton Rouge bound after revealing a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers on Thursday morning.

Brown, a former Top-150 prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, began his collegiate career with the Missouri Tigers prior to making his way to South Carolina for the 2025 season.

The 6-foot-5, 265 pounder then sat out the 2025 season after a right knee injury during spring camp and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining after taking a redshirt year this fall.

Brown is the third defensive lineman the LSU Tigers have added across the last 72 hours where he joins Clemson defensive tackle Stephiylan Green and Auburn's Malik Blocton as the pair of additions in the trenches.

The South Carolina Gamecocks Bio:

2025 (Sophomore)

Enrolled in January after transferring from Missouri… suffered a right knee injury midway through spring drills and underwent surgery in April… sat out the entire 2025 season while rehabbing the injury.

2024 (Freshman)

Saw limited action as a true freshman Edge rusher at Missouri, playing for head coach Eliah Drinkwitz… played in five games, seeing action against Murray State, UMass, Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi State… was on the field for 39 snaps… credited with a pair of tackles with one each against Murray State and South Carolina.

HIGH SCHOOL

Lettered four seasons at James Clemens High School in Madison, Ala… coached by Chad McGehee… recorded 62 tackles, 9.0 TFLs, and 7.0 sacks during senior season… selected The Huntsville QB Club Defensive Player of the Year and was tabbed to the Alabama 7A Region 4 first team all-region team… represented the state of Alabama in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

Lane Kiffin's Take: Building a Championship Roster

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

