How to Watch: LSU Tigers Baseball vs. Mississippi State in Thursday's Game 1 Clash
No. 5 LSU returns to Alex Box Stadium on Thursday night for a Southeastern Conference matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs with first pitch set for 7 p.m. CT.
Jay Johnson's group will look to get back on track in conference play after dropping a weekend series to Texas in the Lone Star State last weekend to move to 4-2 in SEC play.
For the Bulldogs, they'll enter the weekend clash in Baton Rouge with a 1-5 record in conference play with the Tigers looking to handle business at home.
A look into the series primer, how to watch Thursday's Game 1 matchup and Jay Johnson's thoughts on the challenge that lies ahead for his LSU program.
The Preview: Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-9, 1-5 SEC) at No. 5 LSU Tigers (23-3, 4-2 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Thursday, March 27 at 7 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 5 Baseball America; No. 6 USA Today; No. 8 D1 Baseball
• MSU – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Thursday game will be televised on the SEC Network; Friday and Saturday games will be streamed live on SEC Network +.
PITCHING MATCHUP: Game 1
LSU – So. LH Kade Anderson (5-0, 2.65 ERA, 34.0, 8 BB, 56 SO)
MSU – Jr. RH Evan Siary (0-0, 2.31 ERA, 11.2 IP, 3 BB, 15 SO
Jay Johnson's Take: Tigers Ready to Battle
“Mississippi State is very talented; (MSU left-hander) Pico Kohn is one of the best pitchers in the league, no question about it. They have more arm strength out of the bullpen than we’ve seen out of anybody to this point, so we will be challenged in that regard.
"I think the top of their lineup is very good, and there are some explosive players in the lineup. This is just like the rest of them (in the SEC); Mississippi State is a super-regional/Omaha quality team, and it’s going to be a great series.”
