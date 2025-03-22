How to Watch: LSU Tigers Baseball vs. Texas Longhorns in Game 2 of SEC Series
The No. 2 ranked LSU Tigers return to the diamond on Saturday night for Game 2 against the Texas Longhorns with first pitch set for 6 p.m. CT at Disch-Falk Field.
Jay Johnson and Co. are fresh off of an impressive Game 1 victory over the No. 5 ranked Longhorns behind an impressive performance from catcher Luis Hernandez at the plate.
Hernandez was 3-for-4 at the plate with a two-run homer and three RBI to pace the Tigers’ 13-hit output.
On the mound, it was right-hander KadeAnderson (4-0) who allowed two runs on seven hits in 6.0 innings with no walks and eight strikeouts, firing 101 pitches.
LSU reliever Zac Cowan earned his second save of the year, as he worked the final three innings and allowed just one hit with no walks and three strikeouts.
“Kade and Zac both did a great job of pounding the zone with all of their pitches,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said on Friday. “They’re hard to deal with because they change speeds so well, and they locate. They really know what they’re doing, and they both did a great job tonight.”
In a Game 1 clash between a pair of Top-5 squads in America, it set the stage for a pivotal Game 2 in the Lone Star State.
“It was a good game between two great teams in a great environment,”Johnson said. “I thought our offense did a good job early in the game competing, and then we were able to bust it open in the seventh inning.”
The Preview: LSU Tigers vs. Texas Longhorns in Game 2
DATES/TIMES
• Saturday, March 22 at 6 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas (7,211)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 2 D1 Baseball; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 USA Today
• UT – No. 5 Baseball America, No. 7 USA Today, No. 8 D1 Baseball
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
HOW TO WATCH
• Saturday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network +
Pitching Matchup: Game 2 Edition
LSU – Jr. RH Anthony Eyanson (3-0, 3.90 ERA, 27.2 IP, 6 BB, 40 SO)
Texas – Jr. LH Luke Harrison (2-0, 2.08 ERA, 21.2 IP, 10 BB 24 SO)
Scouting Report: Texas Longhorns Edition
• Texas is 17-2 this season, and the Longhorns opened SEC play last weekend by recording a three-game sweep at Mississippi State … the Longhorns are No. 10 in the SEC with a 2.96 team batting average, and the Longhorns have produced 49 doubles, six triples, 29 homers and 24 steals in 34 attempts … the Texas pitching staff is No. 4 in the SEC with a 3.22 cumulative ERA, and UT has recorded 166 strikeouts in 167.2 innings.
• The Longhorns are led at the plate by infielder Ethan Mendoza, who is batting a team-high .406 with three triples, four homers, and 16 RBI … outfielder Max Belyeu is batting .338 with seven doubles, four homers and 14 RBI, and catcher Rylan Galvan is hitting .314 with three doubles, seven homers and 19 RBI.
