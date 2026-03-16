NCAA Tournament: LSU Women's Basketball Receives Matchups, Schedule and Bracket

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU was announced as a No. 2 seed for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday evening as the Tigers get ready to host First- and Second-Round games in the PMAC.

LSU will host No. 15 Jacksonville in the first-round in the PMAC. The LSU/Jacksonville winner will face the winner of No. 7 Texas Tech and No. 10 Villanova.

Games will be played on Friday and Sunday in the PMAC with tip times coming later in the week. Tickets will be available on LSUtix.net, starting on Monday at 10 a.m. CT.

The Tigers are in the Sacramento 1 Regional. Along with LSU, the other three top-four seeds are No. 1 UCLA, No. 3 Duke and No. 4. Minnesota.

Coach Kim Mulkey is in her fifth season at LSU and the Tigers have hosted NCAA Tournament games every year under her leadership.

This marks the first time LSU has been a No. 2 seed since 2008, which resulted in the fifth-straight Final Four appearance for the Tigers. It is the fourth time LSU has earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Women's Basketball.

Friday, March 20

#2 LSU v. #15 Jacksonville

#7 Texas Tech v. #10 Villanova

Sunday March 22

TBD v. TBD

The Regional: Sacramento

Los Angeles

1. UCLA vs. 16. Cal Baptist

8. Oklahoma State vs. 9. Princeton

Minneapolis

5. Ole Miss vs. 12. Gonzaga

4. Minnesota vs. 13. Wisconsin-Green Bay

Durham

6. Baylor vs. 11. Nebraska/Richmond

3. Duke vs. 14. Charleston

Baton Rouge

7. Texas Tech vs. 10. Villanova

2. LSU vs. 15. Jacksonville

UCLA checks in as the No. 1 seed in the region with Mulkey praising the Bruins last week heading into postseason play.

“Have y'all looked at UCLA's (resume)?” Mulkey said. “How many ranked teams have they played vs. Connecticut?

"If I'm UCLA, I'm sitting there going, ‘Well, why did Connecticut get the No. 1 seed and we didn't?’ Those are decisions that have to be made.”

The 2026 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament will tip off Wednesday with the First Four matchups set to take place.

From there, the Round of 64 will run Friday-Saturday, followed by the Round of 32 from Sunday-Monday.

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