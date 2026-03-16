NCAA Tournament: LSU Women's Basketball Receives Matchups, Schedule and Bracket
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU was announced as a No. 2 seed for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday evening as the Tigers get ready to host First- and Second-Round games in the PMAC.
LSU will host No. 15 Jacksonville in the first-round in the PMAC. The LSU/Jacksonville winner will face the winner of No. 7 Texas Tech and No. 10 Villanova.
Games will be played on Friday and Sunday in the PMAC with tip times coming later in the week. Tickets will be available on LSUtix.net, starting on Monday at 10 a.m. CT.
The Tigers are in the Sacramento 1 Regional. Along with LSU, the other three top-four seeds are No. 1 UCLA, No. 3 Duke and No. 4. Minnesota.
Coach Kim Mulkey is in her fifth season at LSU and the Tigers have hosted NCAA Tournament games every year under her leadership.
This marks the first time LSU has been a No. 2 seed since 2008, which resulted in the fifth-straight Final Four appearance for the Tigers. It is the fourth time LSU has earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Friday, March 20
#2 LSU v. #15 Jacksonville
#7 Texas Tech v. #10 Villanova
Sunday March 22
TBD v. TBD
The Regional: Sacramento
Los Angeles
1. UCLA vs. 16. Cal Baptist
8. Oklahoma State vs. 9. Princeton
Minneapolis
5. Ole Miss vs. 12. Gonzaga
4. Minnesota vs. 13. Wisconsin-Green Bay
Durham
6. Baylor vs. 11. Nebraska/Richmond
3. Duke vs. 14. Charleston
Baton Rouge
7. Texas Tech vs. 10. Villanova
2. LSU vs. 15. Jacksonville
UCLA checks in as the No. 1 seed in the region with Mulkey praising the Bruins last week heading into postseason play.
“Have y'all looked at UCLA's (resume)?” Mulkey said. “How many ranked teams have they played vs. Connecticut?
"If I'm UCLA, I'm sitting there going, ‘Well, why did Connecticut get the No. 1 seed and we didn't?’ Those are decisions that have to be made.”
The 2026 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament will tip off Wednesday with the First Four matchups set to take place.
From there, the Round of 64 will run Friday-Saturday, followed by the Round of 32 from Sunday-Monday.
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Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20