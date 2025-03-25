How to Watch: LSU Tigers Baseball vs. UL-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns on Tuesday Night
No. 5 LSU will return to Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday night for a midweek matchup against the UL-Ragin' Cajuns with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
Jay Johnson and the Tigers will look to bounce back in the non-conference clash after dropping an SEC series to the Texas Longhorns over the weekend in the Lone Star State.
Now, it's full steam ahead towards the Tuesday night matchup against the Cajuns with an opportunity to get back on track.
A look into the full preview for the midweek matchup, Jay Johnson's thoughts and Derek Curiel's hot start to the season.
The Preview: UL-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns at No. 5 LSU Tigers
DATE/TIME
• Tuesday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 5 Baseball America; No. 6 USA Today; No. 8 D1 Baseball
• ULL – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
ONLINE
• The game will be streamed live on SEC Network +
Jay Johnson's Take:
“We can’t let a little bit of disappointment from last weekend (at Texas) diminish what our team has accomplished to this point. We need to respond quickly against a very good UL Lafayette team. It’s almost like the thought of having amnesia about the past, and getting ready to re-set and move forward this week.”
LSU's Series Record vs. UL-Lafayette:
• LSU leads the all-time series with UL Lafayette, 58-28, as the squads first met in 1912 … LSU has won eight of the past 12 meetings with ULL, including a 5-4 victory last season (March 2) in the Astros College Classic in Houston … in their most recent visit to Baton Rouge, the Cajuns defeated the Tigers, 8-5, on April 18, 2023, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
Derek Curiel's Hot Start: Freshman Phenom Shining
• Freshman leftfielder Derek Curiel – the Tigers’ lead-off hitter – has reached base safely in all 25 of LSU’s games this season, and he is the only Tiger to accomplish that feat … he is No. 3 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.564), No. 3 in batting average (.420), No. 4 in walks (24), No. 6 in doubles (9) and No. 7 in hits (37) … Curiel is batting .391 (9-for-23) in LSU’s SEC games with one double, one triple, one homer, five RBI and six runs.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.