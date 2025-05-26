How to Watch: NCAA Baseball Selection Show, LSU Tigers Await Tournament Fate
The LSU Tigers will return to Baton Rouge this weekend with Jay Johnson and Co. set to host NCAA Tournament Regionals at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
After a strong 2025 season, the Tigers have locked in their status as hosts for Regionals with three opponents set to make their way to the Bayou State this weekend.
LSU is battle-tested heading into the NCAA Tournament after squaring off against the top programs in America while competing in the SEC.
"It's a great training ground for Omaha. It's a 30-game playoff in the SEC. You've got to go out there and every game counts the same, and then obviously here in the SEC tournament you're playing for a chance to host a regional and a super regional and then even better, win a tournament," LSU first baseman Jared Jones said.
"That's something I didn't get to do while I was here at LSU, and it's on to the next one with regional and whatever else is ahead of us."
Now, the Tigers await their fate in the NCAA Tournament with the full bracket set to be revealed on Monday at 11 a.m. CT.
A look into how to watch, Jay Johnson's thoughts on what's to come for the Tigers and the 16 Regional hosts.
The Preview: NCAA Baseball Selection Show Edition
How to Watch: Tigers Await Their Fate
TV Channel: ESPN2
Start Time: 11 a.m. CT
Jay Johnson's Take: Tigers Ready to Roll
"We're really excited about playing home baseball next week, hopefully the next two weeks, and we'll get ready for that. Get home [Saturday], get a day off [Sunday], see the lay of the land on Monday and get right to work right after that.
"I think our team, how they handled the schedule, the consistency in which they did, should play with great confidence going forward, and that's what I expect them to do."
The NCAA Tournament Schedule:
Selection Show: Monday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Regionals: Friday - Monday, May 30 - June 2
Super Regionals: Friday - Monday, June 6-9
First day of MCWS Games: Starts Friday, June 13
MCWS Finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21 - 22/23
How are teams selected for the NCAA Division I baseball tournament?
Since 1954, the NCAA DI baseball tournament field has been split into two qualifying groups: the automatic berths, and the at-large selections.
Since 2025, 29 conference champions receive automatic berths, and 35 teams receive at-large bids, decided by the NCAA DI Baseball Committee.
Which other schools will host next weekend to begin SEC Tournament play?
The NCAA Regional Hosts:
Athens, Georgia – Georgia (42-15)
Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (38-18)
Austin, Texas – Texas (42-12)
Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-14)
Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-12)
Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (44-16)
Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (48-11)
Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (41-12-1)
Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (42-14)
Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (43-13)
Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (44-14)
Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (43-16)
Los Angeles, California – UCLA (42-16)
Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (42-16)
Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (40-19)
Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (38-14)
