Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Sacramento State Start Time in Friday Night Matchup

Jay Johnson and the defending National Champion LSU Tigers will take the field at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Friday evening for a matchup against the Sacramento State Hornets.

After dropping back-to-back contests this week to the Northeastern Huskies and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, Johnson and Co. will look to bounce back with a win against the Hornets.

“It’s tough to have lessons in losses, but sometimes it grabs the team’s attention. We’re ready to get into more of a normal routine now, and I do think we will gain value from (Wednesday night’s) game (at UL Lafayette)," Johnson said.

"I’m glad we’re learning some things that we need and will do better. We’ve had a little bit of speed bump, and I’ll use that to make this team better.”

The Preview: Sacramento State Hornets (3-9) at No. 2 LSU Tigers (11-3)

DATES/TIMES

• Friday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 2 NCBWA, No. 2 Perfect Game; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 D1 Baseball, No. 2 USA Today

• Sacramento State – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

• The games will be streamed live on SEC Network +

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

LSU will need key contributions from multiple Tigers this weekend at Alex Box. Who must step up on the bump to snap the losing streak?

• Sophomore right-hander William Schmidt fired 7.1 shutout innings to earn a win over Dartmouth last Sunday … the outing was the longest of Schmidt’s career, as he limited Dartmouth to no runs on four hits with no walks and an career-high nine strikeouts … Schmidt threw 95 pitches – 63 for strikes – and he retired the first 12 batters that he faced before allowing the leadoff hitter in the fifth inning to reach base … he then retired nine of the next 13 batters to complete the outing … only two Dartmouth baserunners advanced as far as second base while Schmidt was on the mound.

• Junior right-hander Cooper Moore defeated Northeastern last Saturday, limiting the Huskies to one run on three hits in 7.2 innings with one walk and 10 strikeouts … Moore improved to 3-0 on the season, and he has a 2.33 ERA in 19.1 innings with two walks and 27 strikeouts.

