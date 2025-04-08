How to Watch: No. 3 LSU Tigers Baseball vs. Nicholls State Colonels on Tuesday Night
Jay Johnson and the No. 3 ranked LSU Tigers will hit the road for an in-state matchup against the Nicholls State Colonels in Ben Meyer Diamond at Ray Didier Field.
Johnson and Co. continue a scorching hot stretch this season after winning 30 of the program's first 33 games of the season.
Now, it's a matchup against a non-conference foe on the road.
“We have a lot of respect for all of the programs in Louisiana; we had seven in-state teams in the NCAA Tournament last year, and I think all of them were on our schedule. Nicholls has won their league two years in a row, and we’re going down to their place to play.
"I always like these in-state road games, and I think they’re good for our players, too. This will probably be one of the better environments we’ll play in all year. Baseball is important in Louisiana, and so I think it’s cool to have the opportunity to play a game like this every year.”
A look into the preview for Tuesday night, how to watch and the buzz on the Tigers.
The Preview: No. 3 LSU Tigers (30-3) at Nicholls Colonels (12-20)
DATE/TIME
• Tuesday, April 8 at 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Ben Meyer Diamond at Ray Didier Field in Thibodaux, La. (3,200)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 3 Baseball America; No. 3 USA Today; No. 3 D1 Baseball
• Nicholls – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
ONLINE
• The game will be streamed live on ESPN +
The Buzz: LSU Tigers Cruising in 2025
LSU’s 30-3 overall record is its best through 33 games since the 2013 season, when the Tigers posted a 31-2 mark through 33 games … LSU’s 10-2 SEC record this season is its best conference mark through 12 games since the 2013 team logged an 11-1 league record … LSU enters Tuesday’s game at Nicholls riding an eight-game win streak.
LSU’s win on Saturday at Oklahoma completed a three-game sweep over the Sooners, marking the first time the Tigers swept a Top 10 team in an SEC road series since March 28-30, 1997, when No. 1 LSU swept No. 7 Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn. … LSU scored 12 of its 15 runs in the Oklahoma series with two outs.
The Tigers did not allow an earned run in last weekend’s three-game series at Oklahoma … in 27.0 innings, the LSU pitching staff limited the Sooners to four unearned runs on 15 hits with 12 walks, 35 strikeouts and a .156 batting average … since 1992, there have been only two previous occasions when LSU did not allow an earned run in a three-game stretch.
