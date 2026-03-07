How to Watch the 2025–26 FA Cup Quarterfinal Draw on TV, Live Stream

Seven months have passed since the preliminary rounds of the FA Cup kicked off and only eight teams will remain in this year’s competition come the end of Monday night.

There have been some seismic upsets during previous rounds as clubs from across the English pyramid seek to channel the magic of the world’s oldest cup competition. Even lower division sides harbor ambitions of giant-killings and faint Wembley dreams.

A trip to the famous venue is only one match away come the quarterfinal stage, the competition heating up as numbers dwindle and stakes are raised.

The quarterfinal draw will soon be staged, eight balls drawn to decipher the four match-ups in early April, with audiences desperate to catch a glimpse of the process—their fingers tightly crossed for a favorable tie.

Here’s how to watch the last eight draw unfold live.

How to Watch FA Cup Quarterfinal Draw on TV, Live Stream

The fabled FA Cup trophy is up for grabs. | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The FA Cup quarterfinal draw will be staged on Monday, March 9, held at the London Stadium prior to West Ham United’s tie with Brentford—the final match-up of the fifth round. Proceedings will begin at 7:05 p.m. GMT (2:05 p.m., 11:05 a.m. PT), with former England and Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart the special guest selecting the balls.

In the United Kingdom, the draw will be available to view on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+ as part of the pre-match coverage of the London derby between West Ham and Brentford, while audiences can also tune in via the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, ESPN+ is the destination for spectators in the United States.

Ball Numbers for FA Cup Quarterfinal Draw

1. Fulham or Southampton

2. Port Vale or Sunderland

3. Newcastle United or Manchester City

4. Leeds United or Norwich City

5. Arsenal

6. Liverpool

7. Wrexham or Chelsea

8. West Ham United or Brentford

When Will FA Cup Quarterfinal Matches Take Place?

Almost a month will pass between the fifth round and the quarterfinals, with matches played after the March international break. Games will take place across the weekend of April 4/5, although there could also be matches on the Friday or Monday.

The semifinals at Wembley will commence at the end of April, after which the final will be staged on May 16.

FA Cup 2025–26 Round Dates

Round Main Date (Saturday) First Round Proper Nov. 1, 2025 Second Round Proper Dec. 6, 2025 Third Round Proper Jan. 10, 2026 Fourth Round Proper Feb. 14, 2026 Fifth Round Proper March 7, 2026 Quarterfinal April 4, 2026 Semifinal April 25, 2026 Final May 16, 2026

Who Won Last Season’s FA Cup?

Crystal Palace were surprise champions. | IMAGO / News Images

Crystal Palace stunned England’s traditional elite to scoop their first ever FA Cup crown at the end of last season, Eberechi Eze—now of Arsenal—scoring the winning goal in the final as the Eagles toppled Manchester City.

However, the FA Cup proved a source of misery for Oliver Glasner’s side this season. They were dumped out in their third round match with non-league Macclesfield, statistically the biggest shock in the competition’s history. The trophy is certain to change hands this term.

