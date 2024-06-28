Is LSU Baseball in the Mix for All-American Texas A&M Transfer Jace LaViolette?
Jay Johnson and the LSU baseball staff continue utilizing the Transfer Portal window to their advantage after adding eight players so far, but could more be on the way?
The Tigers have been in contact with several high-profile transfers, and with the news of Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle departing College Station for the Texas Longhorns, the Aggies have seen double-digit portal entries.
The roster is depleted to this point with a myriad of top guys entering the free agent market, but none bigger than All-American outfielder Jace LaViolette.
LaViolette, who's in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, revealed his intentions to depart College Station once the news of Schlossnagle to Texas broke.
This could be an insurance play for LaViolette. He's a Texas native and has shown his desire to remain with the Aggies, and if the program makes the right hire, he could very well remain with A&M.
But there is now the option of heading to another top program in the cards with several schools interested in the All-American.
Johnson and the LSU Tigers are one of those programs. LaViolette was committed to LSU in high school before flipping his pledge to Texas A&M after Paul Mainieri retired.
Now, LSU is on the short list once again. There are a few schools to keep tabs on here: Texas A&M, LSU and Tennessee, according to a source.
LaViolette will keep his decision close to the vest, and there is always a chance he remains put in College Station, but the Tigers will certainly swing for the fences when it comes to the No. 1 player in the Transfer Portal.
The one-time LSU commit finished No. 6 nationally in total home runs after launching 29 bombs on the year in 2024. In 68 games, LaViolette recorded 87 runs scored, 78 RBI, 71 combined walks and hit by pitch, 16 doubles while logging a .305 batting average.
LSU will certainly be in the mix for LaViolette as he continues evaluating his options and anxiously awaiting who Texas A&M will hire as their new head coach.
Along with LaViolette, the Tigers could pursue another Aggie transfer: Graham Grahovac.
Grahovac is a name that makes sense for the Tigers. He's a do-it-all player who flourished as a third baseman for the Aggies during the 2024 season.
The SEC Freshman of the Year lived up to the hype in his first season with the Aggies, but with Schlossnagle departing for Texas, he's hit the portal.
We've seen double-digit Texas A&M players enter the Transfer Portal, but again, it could be an insurance play. If A&M makes the right hire, they could remain in College Station.
Grahovac played in 66 games during his freshman season for Texas A&M, making 285 plate appearances while smashing 83 hits, scoring 82 runs, 65 RBIs, and 23 home runs on the year with the Aggies.
Now, LSU will see if they can move meticilously in the Transfer Portal with two of the top free agents in the market.
