Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Texas A&M Aggies Start Time for Saturday's Game 2

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to action on Saturday afternoon for Game 2 against the Texas A&M Aggies with the defending National Champions looking to get back on track.

After a challenging loss to the Aggies in Game 1, Johnson and Co. have their backs up against the wall once again as the disappointing 2026 season reached a "new low".

"This will never happen again. We need to be able to stay on the ball better and hit the ball back through the middle of the field in the other way and hit the ball lower with shorter swings," Johnson said on Friday.

"I made some mistakes in constructing the team and trying to replace two guys that were irreplaceable where we should have looked for replacing them through guys that were already in the program and then replaced the guys that were athletic and could play defense and be more complete players.

"We won't make that mistake again. The power moving forward will come from players that start their career here and develop into it, like Jake [Brown] has this year. But I can't do anything about that now. But what I can do is try to get them to understand, like, Texas A&M, a top-five team, won the game tonight because they hit the ball hard and low the other way."

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

LSU returns to action on Saturday with a new start time:

"The start time of Game 2 of the LSU-Texas A&M baseball series on Saturday has been moved to 4:30 p.m. CT

"The game was originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT, but it has been moved to 4:30 p.m. CT Saturday due to the forecast of inclement weather."

The Preview: Texas A&M Aggies (29-7, 10-5 SEC) at LSU Fighting Tigers (23-16, 6-10 SEC)

DATES/TIMES (TV)

• Saturday, April 18 at 4:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

RANKINGS

TAMU – No. 7 (USA Today), No. 9 (Baseball America), No. 10 (D1 Baseball)

Pitching Matchup:

Game 2

LSU – So. RH William Schmidt (4-3, 3.22 ERA, 44.2 IP, 18 BB, 63 SO)

TAMU – So. RH Aiden Sims (6-0, 3.56 ERA, 48.0 IP, 15 BB, 51 SO)

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.