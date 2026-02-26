Jay Johnson Provides Massive Update on LSU Baseball Starter Amid Injury Concern

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will look to bounce back this weekend at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field after suffering the program's first loss of the season on Tuesday night.

After opening the 2026 season with eight consecutive wins, Johnson and Co. fell to the McNeese Cowboys in Baton Rouge to snap the historic streak.

“Congratulations to McNeese, they competed well in the game and deserved to win,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We created some opportunities for them; there’s no point in belaboring it, we just gave up way too many free bases tonight.

“McNeese cashed in when they needed to early in the game; I thought our guys fought back and were just a couple of feet from winning it or sending it to extra innings. Baseball usually rewards the team that deserves to win, and McNeese deserved to win the game tonight.”

Following the game, there remained injury buzz concerning starting catcher Cade Arrambide after he exited Tuesday's matchup against McNeese in the fifth inning.

The star sophomore suffered a foot injury where Johnson was mum on the subject following the midweek matchup against the Cowboys:

"He hurt his foot and said he couldn't play anymore. I don't know anything else other than that," Johnson said.

Jun 22, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers catcher Cade Arrambide (0) and pitcher Grant Fontenot (52) collect dirt from the infield after winning the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Now, LSU's shot-caller has provided a positive update on Arrambide heading into a stretch this weekend that will have the Tigers suiting up for four games in four days.

“Yeah he’s fine, I fully expect him to play this weekend," Johnson said of Arrambide during media availability on Thursday afternoon.

LSU will take on Dartmouth on Friday night with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. CT at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field with the Tigers looking to get back on track against a non-conference opponent.

“We are focused on doing what we need to do and playing the best that we possibly can. We have a lot of players that have played a lot of college baseball; they know what they want to do, and they’re committed to what they want to do," Johnson said.

"They all have talent; if they’re just committed to what they want to do and what we need them to do, then they can be successful.”

