Live Updates: LSU Baseball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in College World Series Matchup
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will square off against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (Neb.) to begin College World Series play.
Johnson and Co. enter a clash against a fiery Razorbacks squad with the Tigers set to send their ace, Kade Anderson, to the mound.
LSU's battle-tested 2025 slate has the program feeling rejuvenated for College World Series play after squaring off against challenging SEC programs week in and week out.
“It’s a good advantage for us,” LSU junior Jared Jones said. “We’ve played Arkansas already at our place already, but that was at our place. Going through the SEC all year, you’re going to get tested by each and every team.
"There’s not really a bad team, so it’s a good training ground for Omaha and now that we’re here we have to stick to what has made us successful all year and not try to do too much or get caught up in the emotion of the game and play our brand of baseball.”
Here's what LSU head coach Jay Johnson said of the matchup, the starting lineups, pregame notes, and a live thread from Saturday in Omaha:
Jay Johnson's Thoughts:
“I’m very proud of our team’s consistency this season. To consistently play to their capability week in and week out against the caliber of teams that we play, that’s what championship teams do. I’m also proud of our ability to find different ways to win.
"We’re very tough to beat when we have all phases going, but even when we haven’t, we’ve been able to find ways to win, and I’m very proud of that.”
The Starting Lineups:
LSU Tigers
Arkansas Razorbacks
RF Josh Pearson
LF Charles Davalan
DH Ethan Frey
SS Wehiwa Aloy
1B Jared Jones
RF Logan Maxwell
SS Steven Milam
C Ryder Helfrick
C Luis Hernandez
DH Kuhio Aloy
LF Derek Curiel
2B Cam Kozeal
2B Daniel Dickinson
3B Brent Iredale
CF Chris Stanfield
1B Reese Robinett
3B Michael Braswell
CF Justin Thomas Jr.
LHP Kade Anderson
LHP Zach Root
Pregame Notes: Tigers to Know
• LSU junior first baseman Jared Jones, a semifinalist for the 2025 Dick Howser Trophy, has moved into sole possession of third place on the LSU career homers list – he has 62 homers in three seasons, trailing only catcher Brad Cresse (78 HR, 1997-2000) and first baseman Eddy Furniss (80 HR, 1995-98).
• Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson, a 2025 Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist, is No. 2 in the nation in strikeouts this season with 163. He is also No. 4 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (14.24) and No. 13 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.82).
Live Updates: LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks [College World Series]
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each inning.]
Top First Inning:
Zach Root (Arkansas) pitching.
- Pearson: Groundout to second base.
- Frey: Fly out to right center field.
- Jones: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 0, Arkansas 0
Bottom First Inning:
Kade Anderson (LSU) pitching.
- Davalan: Fly out to left center field.
- Aloy: Walked
- Maxwell: Fly out to left field.
- Helfrick: Groundout to the pitcher.
Score Update: LSU 0, Arkansas 0
Top Second Inning:
Zach Root (Arkansas) pitching.
- Milam: Strikeout
- Hernandez: Walked
- Curiel: Walked; Hernandez advances to second base.
- Dickinson: Single to third base; Curiel advances to second base; Hernandez advances to third base [loads bases].
- Stanfield: RBI single down the left field line. Dickinson advances to second base; Curiel advances to third base; Hernandez scores [LSU 1, Arkansas 0].
- Braswell: Hit by pitch, RBI. Stanfield advances to second base; Dickinson advances to third base; Curiel scores [LSU 2, Arkansas 0].
- Pearson: Reaches first base on a fielders choice; Braswell out at second base; Stanfield advances to third base; Dickinson scores [LSU 3, Arkansas 0].
*Pitching Change: RHP Gabe Gaeckle replaces LHP Zach Root.*
- Frey: Groundout to third base.
Score Update: LSU 3, Arkansas 0
Bottom Second Inning:
Kade Anderson (LSU) pitching.
- Aloy:
- Kozeal:
- Iredale:
