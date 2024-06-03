Live Updates: LSU Baseball vs. North Carolina (NCAA Regional Final)
With their backs against the wall, the reigning National Champion LSU Tigers kept their 2024 season alive on Sunday night after back-to-back elimination game victories.
Jay Johnson and Co. took down Wofford to kick off the action-packed day followed by a big-time win over the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Now, it'll be LSU vs. North Carolina Part III in the Chapel Hill Regional Championship with both programs looking to punch their ticket to Super Regionals.
Here's a look into both programs starting lineups, what Jay Johnson said ahead of the showdown and live updates from Monday in Chapel Hill:
LSU's Starting Lineup
North Carolina's Starting Lineup
3B Tommy White
CF Vance Honeycutt
2B Steven Milam
LF Casey Cook
1B Jared Jones
1B Parks Harber
LF Josh Pearson
RF Anthony Donofrio
SS Michael Braswell III
DH Alberto Osuna
C Brady Neal
C Luke Stevenson
DH Hayden Travinski
3B Gavin Gallaher
CF Jake Brown
2B Alex Madera
RF Ashton Larson
SS Colby Wilkerson
RHP Sam Dutton
RHP Jason DeCaro
What Jay Johnson Said:
“North Carolina is an elite team, so you’ve just got keep playing. You just have to keep playing. I have a saying that everything is training for something. We’re trained and ready for [Monday].”
LIVE UPDATES:
Top First:
Sam Dutton (LSU) pitching
Honeycutt: Single up the middle
Cook: Single to right field, Honeycutt advances to second base
Harber: Single to center field, loads the bases
*Pitching Change: Javen Coleman replaces Sam Dutton*
Donofrio: Walked, RBI (North Carolina 1, LSU 0)
Osuna: Grounds into double play, Donofrio out at second base. Harber advances to third base, Cook scores (North Carolina 2, LSU 0)
Stevenson: Fly out to right field
Score Update: North Carolina 2, LSU 0
Bottom First:
Jason DeCaro (UNC) pitching
White: Single up the middle
Milam: Strikeout
Jones: Hit by pitch, White advances to second base
*Wild Pitch: White advances to third base, Jones advances to second base*
Pearson: Groundout to second base, RBI. Jones advances to third base, White scores (North Carolina 2, LSU 0)
Braswell: Fly out to center field
Score Update: North Carolina 2, LSU 1
Top Second:
Javen Coleman (LSU) pitching
Gallaher: Strikeout
Madera: Walked
