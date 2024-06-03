LSU Country

Live Updates: LSU Baseball vs. North Carolina (NCAA Regional Final)

The Tigers square off against North Carolina with a chance to punch their ticket to Super Regionals.

Zack Nagy

With their backs against the wall, the reigning National Champion LSU Tigers kept their 2024 season alive on Sunday night after back-to-back elimination game victories.

Jay Johnson and Co. took down Wofford to kick off the action-packed day followed by a big-time win over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Now, it'll be LSU vs. North Carolina Part III in the Chapel Hill Regional Championship with both programs looking to punch their ticket to Super Regionals.

Here's a look into both programs starting lineups, what Jay Johnson said ahead of the showdown and live updates from Monday in Chapel Hill:

LSU's Starting Lineup

North Carolina's Starting Lineup

3B Tommy White

CF Vance Honeycutt

2B Steven Milam

LF Casey Cook

1B Jared Jones

1B Parks Harber

LF Josh Pearson

RF Anthony Donofrio

SS Michael Braswell III

DH Alberto Osuna

C Brady Neal

C Luke Stevenson

DH Hayden Travinski

3B Gavin Gallaher

CF Jake Brown

2B Alex Madera

RF Ashton Larson

SS Colby Wilkerson

RHP Sam Dutton

RHP Jason DeCaro

What Jay Johnson Said:

“North Carolina is an elite team, so you’ve just got keep playing. You just have to keep playing. I have a saying that everything is training for something. We’re trained and ready for [Monday].”

LIVE UPDATES:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each inning].

Top First:

Sam Dutton (LSU) pitching

Honeycutt: Single up the middle

Cook: Single to right field, Honeycutt advances to second base

Harber: Single to center field, loads the bases

*Pitching Change: Javen Coleman replaces Sam Dutton*

Donofrio: Walked, RBI (North Carolina 1, LSU 0)

Osuna: Grounds into double play, Donofrio out at second base. Harber advances to third base, Cook scores (North Carolina 2, LSU 0)

Stevenson: Fly out to right field

Score Update: North Carolina 2, LSU 0

Bottom First:

Jason DeCaro (UNC) pitching

White: Single up the middle

Milam: Strikeout

Jones: Hit by pitch, White advances to second base

*Wild Pitch: White advances to third base, Jones advances to second base*

Pearson: Groundout to second base, RBI. Jones advances to third base, White scores (North Carolina 2, LSU 0)

Braswell: Fly out to center field

Score Update: North Carolina 2, LSU 1

Top Second:

Javen Coleman (LSU) pitching

Gallaher: Strikeout

Madera: Walked

Wilkerson:

