Live Updates: LSU Baseball vs. Tennessee (SEC Championship Game)
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers look to make SEC Tournament history on Sunday afternoon in Hoover with a showdown against the Tennessee Volunteers on the horizon.
It'll be an anticipated matchup between the No. 1 seeded Volunteers dialed in against the No. 11 seeded Tigers, who're clicking on all cylinders.
After four wins in five days, LSU looks to make history in the SEC Tournament Championship Game.
Here's a look into both programs starting lineups, what Jay Johnson said ahead of the showdown and live updates from Sunday in Hoover:
LSU's Starting Lineup
Tennessee's Starting Lineup
SS Michael Braswell
2B Christian Moore
3B Tommy White
1B Blake Burke
1B Jared Jones
3B Billy Amick
LF Josh Pearson
LF Dylan Dreiling
DH Hayden Travinski
CF Hunter Ensley
2B Steven Milam
RF Kavares Tears
CF Jake Brown
SS Dean Curley
RF Ashton Larson
DH Cannon Peebles
C Alex Milazzo
C Cal Stark
LHP Nate Ackenhausen
RHP AJ Russell
What Jay Johnson Said:
“We’re playing as well as we have all year, as well as anybody in the country. It was tough at the midway point of our league schedule, we were not in a good place. I don’t think there are five teams in the country that could accomplish what we just did on the back half of our schedule. I’m really excited, I want to keep playing baseball with this team. I’m really proud of our team based on their response to where we were earlier in the season. We’re playing a brand of baseball right now that is sustainable at the highest level.”
LIVE UPDATES:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each inning].
Top First:
Nate Ackenhausen (LSU) pitching
Moore: Strikeout
Burke: Strikeout
Amick: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 0, Tennessee 0
Bottom First:
AJ Russell (Tennessee) pitching
Braswell: Groundout to shortstop
White: Fly out to left field
Jones: Solo homer to left field (LSU 1, Tennessee 0)
Pearson: Popped up to shortstop
Score Update: LSU 1, Tennessee 0
Top Second:
Nate Ackenhausen (LSU) pitching
Dreiling: Strikeout
Ensley: Double to center field
Tears: Strikeout
Curley: Popped up to second base
Score Update: LSU 1, Tennessee 0
Bottom Second:
Dylan Loy (Tennessee) pitching
Travinski: Single to left field
Milam: Strikeout
Brown: Strikeout
Larson: Lined out to second base
Score Update: LSU 1, Tennessee 0
Top Third:
Nate Ackenhausen (LSU) pitching
Peebles: Strikeout
Stark: Groundout to pitcher
*Pitching Change: Fidel Ulloa replaces Nate Ackenhausen*
Moore: Single to right field
Burke: Walked, Moore advances to second base
Amick: Three-run homer to left field (Tennessee 3, LSU 1)
*Pitching Change: Christian Little replaces Fidel Ulloa*
Dreiling: Groundout to pitcher
Score Update: Tennessee 3, LSU 1
Bottom Third:
Dylan Loy (Tennessee) pitching
Milazzo: Groundout to third base
Braswell: Fly out to right field
White: Double to left field
Jones: Intentionally walked
Pearson: Strikeout
Score Update: Tennessee 3, LSU 1
Top Fourth:
Christian Little (LSU) pitching
Ensley: Single to right field
Tears: Strikeout
Curley: Strikeout
*Wild Pitch: Ensley advances to second base*
Peebles: Walked
*Pitching Change: Sam Dutton replaces Christian Little*
Stark: Walked, loads bases
Moore: Groundout to second base
Score Update: Tennessee 3, LSU 1
Bottom Fourth:
Dylan Loy (Tennessee) pitching
Travinski: Groundout to shortstop
Milam: Fly out to center field
Brown: Popped up to shortstop
Score Update: Tennessee 3, LSU 1
Top Fifth:
Sam Dutton (LSU) pitching
Burke: Groundout
Amick: Reaches first base on throwing error
Dreiling: Fly out to center field
Ensley: Single to right center field, Amick advances to third base
Tears: Strikeout
Score Update: Tennessee 3, LSU 1
Bottom Fifth:
Dylan Loy (Tennessee) pitching
Larson: Strikeout
Milazzo: Groundout to shortstop
Braswell:
Other LSU News:
Jay Johnson's Status for SEC Championship Game Revealed Following Ejection
The Recap: LSU Punches Ticket to SEC Title Game, Milam Propels the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.