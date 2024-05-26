LSU Country

Live Updates: LSU Baseball vs. Tennessee (SEC Championship Game)

LSU looks to make history in Hoover, take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC Title Game.

May 23 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; LSU batter Michael Braswell III (10) celebrates after driving in the go-ahead run at the Hoover Met during the SEC Tournament. LSU won 11-10 with 9th inning heroics.
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers look to make SEC Tournament history on Sunday afternoon in Hoover with a showdown against the Tennessee Volunteers on the horizon.

It'll be an anticipated matchup between the No. 1 seeded Volunteers dialed in against the No. 11 seeded Tigers, who're clicking on all cylinders.

After four wins in five days, LSU looks to make history in the SEC Tournament Championship Game.

Here's a look into both programs starting lineups, what Jay Johnson said ahead of the showdown and live updates from Sunday in Hoover:

LSU's Starting Lineup

Tennessee's Starting Lineup

SS Michael Braswell

2B Christian Moore

3B Tommy White

1B Blake Burke

1B Jared Jones

3B Billy Amick

LF Josh Pearson

LF Dylan Dreiling

DH Hayden Travinski

CF Hunter Ensley

2B Steven Milam

RF Kavares Tears

CF Jake Brown

SS Dean Curley

RF Ashton Larson

DH Cannon Peebles

C Alex Milazzo

C Cal Stark

LHP Nate Ackenhausen

RHP AJ Russell

What Jay Johnson Said:

“We’re playing as well as we have all year, as well as anybody in the country. It was tough at the midway point of our league schedule, we were not in a good place. I don’t think there are five teams in the country that could accomplish what we just did on the back half of our schedule. I’m really excited, I want to keep playing baseball with this team. I’m really proud of our team based on their response to where we were earlier in the season. We’re playing a brand of baseball right now that is sustainable at the highest level.”

LIVE UPDATES:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each inning].

Top First:

Nate Ackenhausen (LSU) pitching

Moore: Strikeout

Burke: Strikeout

Amick: Strikeout

Score Update: LSU 0, Tennessee 0

Bottom First:

AJ Russell (Tennessee) pitching

Braswell: Groundout to shortstop

White: Fly out to left field

Jones: Solo homer to left field (LSU 1, Tennessee 0)

Pearson: Popped up to shortstop

Score Update: LSU 1, Tennessee 0

Top Second:

Nate Ackenhausen (LSU) pitching

Dreiling: Strikeout

Ensley: Double to center field

Tears: Strikeout

Curley: Popped up to second base

Score Update: LSU 1, Tennessee 0

Bottom Second:

Dylan Loy (Tennessee) pitching

Travinski: Single to left field

Milam: Strikeout

Brown: Strikeout

Larson: Lined out to second base

Score Update: LSU 1, Tennessee 0

Top Third:

Nate Ackenhausen (LSU) pitching

Peebles: Strikeout

Stark: Groundout to pitcher

*Pitching Change: Fidel Ulloa replaces Nate Ackenhausen*

Moore: Single to right field

Burke: Walked, Moore advances to second base

Amick: Three-run homer to left field (Tennessee 3, LSU 1)

*Pitching Change: Christian Little replaces Fidel Ulloa*

Dreiling: Groundout to pitcher

Score Update: Tennessee 3, LSU 1

Bottom Third:

Dylan Loy (Tennessee) pitching

Milazzo: Groundout to third base

Braswell: Fly out to right field

White: Double to left field

Jones: Intentionally walked

Pearson: Strikeout

Score Update: Tennessee 3, LSU 1

Top Fourth:

Christian Little (LSU) pitching

Ensley: Single to right field

Tears: Strikeout

Curley: Strikeout

*Wild Pitch: Ensley advances to second base*

Peebles: Walked

*Pitching Change: Sam Dutton replaces Christian Little*

Stark: Walked, loads bases

Moore: Groundout to second base

Score Update: Tennessee 3, LSU 1

Bottom Fourth:

Dylan Loy (Tennessee) pitching

Travinski: Groundout to shortstop

Milam: Fly out to center field

Brown: Popped up to shortstop

Score Update: Tennessee 3, LSU 1

Top Fifth:

Sam Dutton (LSU) pitching

Burke: Groundout

Amick: Reaches first base on throwing error

Dreiling: Fly out to center field

Ensley: Single to right center field, Amick advances to third base

Tears: Strikeout

Score Update: Tennessee 3, LSU 1

Bottom Fifth:

Dylan Loy (Tennessee) pitching

Larson: Strikeout

Milazzo: Groundout to shortstop

Braswell:

