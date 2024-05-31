Live Updates: LSU Baseball vs. Wofford (NCAA Tournament)
Jay Johnson and the LSU baseball program are back in the NCAA Tournament after closing out the 2024 season in dominant fashion.
The Tigers won four out of their last five SEC series, and after an impressive stretch to close out the regular season, their success carried into last week's SEC Tournament.
LSU captured victories over Georgia, Kentucky and South Carolina on their way to the SEC Tournament Championship on Sunday.
After coming up short against top-ranked Tennessee, the late-season run rejuvenated the program with LSU now clicking on all cylinders come NCAA Tournament time.
Now, LSU is set to take on the Wofford Terriers in Round 1 of the tournament with two of the hottest teams in the country squaring off in the North Carolina Regional.
Here's a look into both programs starting lineups, what Jay Johnson said ahead of the showdown and live updates from Friday in Chapel Hill:
LSU's Starting Lineup
Wofford's Starting Lineup
SS Michael Braswell
CF Marshall Toole
3B Tommy White
3B Dixon Black
1B Jared Jones
2B Brice Martinez
LF Josh Pearson
C Daniel Jackson
DH Hayden Travinski
RF David Wiley
2B Steven Milam
1B Tyler Hare
CF Mac Bingham
DH Lucas Manning
RF Ashton Larson
LF Andrew Mannelly
C Alex Milazzo
SS Jack Renwick
LHP Gage Jump
RHP Branton Little
What Jay Johnson Said:
“I know that Wofford played seven games to win their conference tournament, so it’s a team that has a lot of toughness to it. That’s an impressive accomplishment … What I like about our team is we have a mindset relative to confidence and belief that is stronger than it’s been all season. Our players had to win to earn it, and they did; they’ve won a lot lately. Having 40 wins before the NCAA Tournament starts, that’s a good accomplishment. I think we have a brand of baseball now where the pitching dynamic is good, and the at-bats have certainly gotten better. I feel like we have an identity and we have the confidence, and that’s what makes us tough to play.”
LIVE UPDATES:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each inning].
Top First:
LHP Gage Jump (LSU) pitching
Toole:
Black Martinez
Other LSU News:
Report: USC Football Tried To Back Out Of Week 1 Contest Against LSU
NCAA Tournament Bound: LSU Baseball's Regional Site Revealed on Monday
The Betting Odds: What are LSU's Chances of Winning the College World Series?
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.