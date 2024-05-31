LSU Country

Live Updates: LSU Baseball vs. Wofford (NCAA Tournament)

The defending National Champions return to the tournament, face a hot Wofford program in the Chapel Hill Regional.

Jay Johnson and the LSU baseball program are back in the NCAA Tournament after closing out the 2024 season in dominant fashion.

The Tigers won four out of their last five SEC series, and after an impressive stretch to close out the regular season, their success carried into last week's SEC Tournament.

LSU captured victories over Georgia, Kentucky and South Carolina on their way to the SEC Tournament Championship on Sunday.

After coming up short against top-ranked Tennessee, the late-season run rejuvenated the program with LSU now clicking on all cylinders come NCAA Tournament time.

Now, LSU is set to take on the Wofford Terriers in Round 1 of the tournament with two of the hottest teams in the country squaring off in the North Carolina Regional.

Here's a look into both programs starting lineups, what Jay Johnson said ahead of the showdown and live updates from Friday in Chapel Hill:

LSU's Starting Lineup

Wofford's Starting Lineup

SS Michael Braswell

CF Marshall Toole

3B Tommy White

3B Dixon Black

1B Jared Jones

2B Brice Martinez

LF Josh Pearson

C Daniel Jackson

DH Hayden Travinski

RF David Wiley

2B Steven Milam

1B Tyler Hare

CF Mac Bingham

DH Lucas Manning

RF Ashton Larson

LF Andrew Mannelly

C Alex Milazzo

SS Jack Renwick

LHP Gage Jump

RHP Branton Little

What Jay Johnson Said:

“I know that Wofford played seven games to win their conference tournament, so it’s a team that has a lot of toughness to it. That’s an impressive accomplishment … What I like about our team is we have a mindset relative to confidence and belief that is stronger than it’s been all season. Our players had to win to earn it, and they did; they’ve won a lot lately. Having 40 wins before the NCAA Tournament starts, that’s a good accomplishment. I think we have a brand of baseball now where the pitching dynamic is good, and the at-bats have certainly gotten better. I feel like we have an identity and we have the confidence, and that’s what makes us tough to play.”

LIVE UPDATES:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each inning].

Top First:

LHP Gage Jump (LSU) pitching

Toole:

Black Martinez

