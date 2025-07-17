LSU Baseball and Arkansas Razorbacks Battling for Highly-Touted Stanford Transfer
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers are cruising in the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with the program reloading the roster in Baton Rouge.
After taking down the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the College Word Series Final, Johnson and Co. have attacked the free agent market.
There's been an emphasis on adding arms to the pitching staff this offseason with the departures of Kade Anderson and Anthony Eyanson, among others, to the 2025 MLB Draft.
For Johnson, he understands what the LSU program can provide both incoming freshmen and transfers that make the decision to come to Baton Rouge.
“I said this, people were laughing at me but if you’re a pitcher and you don’t want to come here you’re out to lunch,” Johnson said with a laugh. “The Draft, signing bonus and all that… we’ve accumulated about 12 million real quickly in the past few years.
"And when this Draft starts we’ll have Kade [Anderson], Anthony [Eyanson] and Chase [Shores] getting to 14 million. I feel real proud of what we’ve done on that side of the ball with coach [Nate] Yeskie and it’s been awesome to see the results and its led to championships and Major League Baseball dreams.”
LSU has reeled in a handful of pitchers via the NCAA Transfer Portal to this point with the latest addition coming on Wednesday.
The Tigers added Kansas right-handed pitcher Cooper Moore to the portal haul after he went public with a decision to join the defending National Champions.
The Big 12 transfer is coming off of a standout sophomore campaign where he logged a 3.96 ERA, 85 strikeouts and 19 walks over 88.2 innings.
But the LSU Tigers remain on the prowl.
Johnson and the LSU program are battling for Stanford right-handed pitcher Joey Volchko with the Tigers firmly in the mix.
Volchko, Baseball America's No. 15 overall prospect in the 2026 MLB Draft, is the top prospect available in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The Stanford transfer ended the 2025 season with a a 6.01 ERA across 15 starts while logging 70.1 innings of work.
Volchko struck out 56 batters and walked 34 in that span as he continued his growth down the stretch of the season.
Now, the LSU Tigers are in the mix, but are in a battle against the Arkansas Razorbacks as the program in Fayetteville fights for Volchko's services.
Johnson and the LSU Tigers are on a heater in the NCAA Transfer Portal with a slew of newcomers set to join the program.
LSU has signed three left-handed pitchers in the free agent market alongside new Kansas transfer Cooper Moore.
The Pitching Staff Additions: Tigers Cruising in the Portal
No. 1: Danny Lachenmayer - Pitcher [NDSU]
Lachenmayer, a coveted freshman in the NCAA Transfer Portal, selected the National Champion LSU Tigers over the Arkansas Razorbacks after visiting Fayetteville last week.
The talented southpaw was used as a relief option in 2025 for the Bison where he made 24 appearances and recorded nine saves for North Dakota State.
Lachenmayer pitched 38 innings with a 2.37 ERA, 56 strikeouts, 18 walks and a .192 batting average against him during his freshman campaign.
No. 2: Ryler Smart - Pitcher [Tennessee]
Smart, a Top-25 rated left-hander in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Volunteers after prepping at Pearland (Tex.).
The 6-foot-4, 236-pounder redshirted during his lone season in Knoxville after recovering from injury.
Smart was rated as the No. 183 overall prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle and the No. 25 left-handed pitcher prior to signing with the Volunteers.
Now, he heads to Baton Rouge after committing to Johnson and Co. following a visit with the program this week.
No. 3: Santiago Garcia - Pitcher [Oregon]
Garcia, a relief pitcher for the Big Ten program in 2025, handled business with the Ducks during his lone season in Eugene (Ore.).
The talented southpaw appeared in 22 games in 2025 for the Ducks where he finished with a 3-0 record and an ERA of 4.18.
Garcia also recorded four saves where he served as one of the team’s relief pitchers; getting 28.0 innings of work to throw 38 strikeouts to only 18 walks.
Prior to making his way to join the Oregon Ducks, Garcia spent one season at Central Arizona Community College where he pitched 23.2 innings with a 3.04 ERA, striking out 38 batters.
LSU has now added three left-handed pitchers via the NCAA Transfer Portal with Johnson and Co. attacking the free agent market.
The LSU Tigers Portal Haul [9]:
- INF Brayden Simpson: High Point
- INF Seth Dardar: Kansas State
- LHP Danny Lachenmayer: North Dakota State
- LHP Ryler Smart: Tennessee
- LHP Santiago Garcia: Oregon
- RHP Dax Dathe: Angelo State
- INF Trent Caraway: Oregon State
- 1B Zach Yorke: Grand Canyon
- RHP Cooper Moore: Kansas
