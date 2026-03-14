Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Vanderbilt Start Time for Saturday's Game 2 Matchup
In this story:
The LSU Tigers will return to action on Saturday night at Charlies Hawkins Field for Game 2 against the Vanderbilt Commodores after a thrilling series opening matchup on Friday.
In what became an offensive battle in Game 1 of the SEC series, Vanderbilt edged the Tigers behind a ninth-inning rally to take down LSU 13-12 to go up 1-0 in the series.
“I think you have to invest in a way that a loss like this is going to hurt really bad when something like that happens,” said Johnson. “I was proud of our team for the way we fought back in the game after falling behind, and I think we’re a much better team now than we were at the beginning of this week.
“It was a unbelievable effort tonight by our offense and our position players. We were down 10-4, and they came back to give us a two-run lead in the ninth.”
Now, Game 2 is inching closer with the LSU Tigers looking to even the series in Nashville (Tenn.) with the opportunity to make a statement and bounce back on Saturday night.
The Preview: No. 9 LSU Tigers (13-6) at Vanderbilt Commodores (12-7)
DATES/TIMES
• Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Charles Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn. (3,802)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 9 NCBWA; No. 13 Baseball America; No. 13 D1 Baseball; No. 13 USA Today
• VU – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
Saturday – SEC Network
Pitching Matchups:
Game 2
LSU – Jr. RH Cooper Moore (3-1, 2.25 ERA, 24.0 IP, 5 BB, 31 SO
VU – Fr. RH Wyatt Nadeau (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 11.0 IP, 6 BB 15 SO)
Scouting the Commodores:
• Vanderbilt is 11-7 this season, and the Commodores are batting .318 as a team with 36 doubles, four triples, 44 homers and 20 steals in 25 attempts … eight Vanderbilt hitters are batting .300 or better on the year.
• Infielder Ryker Waite is batting a team-high .396 with five doubles, one triple, two homers, 14 RBI and five stolen bases … utility player Braden Holcomb is hitting .353 and leads Vanderbilt in homers (10) and RBI (31).
• The Commodores’ pitching staff has a 3.94 cumulative ERA with 180 strikeouts in 146.1 innings while allowing just a .217 opponent batting average
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Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.
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Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20