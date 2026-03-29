LSU Baseball Captures Must-Win Series Over Kentucky After Strong Game 3 Victory

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU overcame an early 7-0 deficit Sunday and earned an SEC series win with a 17-10 victory over 19th-ranked Kentucky in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 19-10 overall, 4-5 in the SEC, while Kentucky dropped to 21-5 overall and 5-4 in conference play.

LSU returns to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when the Tigers play host to Southern University in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Sunday’s comeback win marked LSU’s largest since May 24, 2024, when the Tigers overcame an 8-0 deficit in an SEC Tournament game against South Carolina to record a 12-11 victory.

The Tigers trailed 7-0 entering the bottom of the third inning on Sunday before striking for six runs to narrow the deficit to one run.

Kentucky extended its lead to 10-6 with three runs in the fifth, but LSU scored 11 unanswered runs over its final four at-bats to secure the victory.

“Even down 7-0, our players were confident they were going to come back in this game,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I’m very proud of the way they competed; they gave their all throughout the game and earned a great victory.”

The Tigers collected 16 hits, including three homers and three doubles. Second baseman Seth Dardar was for 3-for-5 on the day with a three-run homer, a double and four RBI, and third baseman John Pearson blasted a grand slam for his fourth homer of the season.

Centerfielder Derek Curiel was 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBI, and leftfielder Chris Stanfield, the Tigers’ lead-off hitter, was 4-for-5 with one double, one RBI and two runs.

LSU reliever Deven Sheerin (3-0) was credited with the win, as he worked 2.1 innings and limited Kentucky to one run on one hit with one walk and three strikeouts.

Right-hander Grant Fontenot earned his second save of the season for the Tigers, blanking the Wildcats over the final 2.0 innings with one hit, no walks and two strikeouts.

Pearson’s grand slam highlighted LSU’s six-run third inning that reduced Kentucky’s lead to 7-6, and Dardar’s three-run homer in the sixth culminated a four-run outburst that gave the Tigers an 11-10 advantage.

“That’s two of the last three Sundays in the SEC we’ve scored at least 16 runs,” Johnson said. “Our offense is going to give us a great chance against anybody.”

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