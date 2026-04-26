LSU Baseball Crumbles Late in Starkville, Mississippi State Bulldogs Earn Major Win

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State rebounded from a 7-2 deficit with seven runs over the final two innings Saturday night, as the Bulldogs recorded a 9-8 win over LSU at Dudy Noble Field.

Mississippi State improved to 33-10 overall, 12-8 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 24-20 overall and 6-14 in conference play.

The teams conclude the series at 1 p.m. CT Sunday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

“We competed well, we were ready to play,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We’ve had to do some shifting of our personnel due to some unique circumstances, but our players are in the fight.”

Mississippi State reliever Jack Bauer (3-0) earned the win, limiting the Tigers to one run on three hits in 3.2 innings with no walks and eight strikeouts.

LSU reliever Grant Fontenot (0-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed two runs – one earned – on two hits in 2.0 innings with one walk and five strikeouts.

LSU grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning as designated hitter Omar Serna Jr. lined an RBI double, and catcher Cade Arrambide blasted a two-run homer, his 12th dinger of the year.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

The Bulldogs responded with a solo homer in the bottom of the first inning by third baseman Ace Reese, his 14th dinger of the season.

Mississippi State narrowed the margin to 3-2 in the fourth when centerfielder Aidan Teel delivered an RBI double.

LSU struck for four runs in the fifth as catcher Cade Arrambide smacked an RBI double, and leftfielder Edward Yamin IV launched a three-run homer, his second dinger of the year.

Mississippi State erupted for five runs in the seventh to tie the game 7-7, as the outburst was highlighted by rightfielder Jacob Parker’s grand slam, his eighth homer of the year.

The Bulldogs took a 9-7 lead in the eighth when designated hitter Noah Sullivan lined an RBI single, and another run scored later in the inning when LSU committed an infield error.

Serna Jr. belted a one-out solo homer in the top of the ninth to reduce the Bulldogs’ lead to 9-8, but reliever Maddox Webb recorded the final two outs of the game to earn his third save of the season.

*Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball Release*

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