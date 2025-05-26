LSU Baseball Earns Top-8 National Seed in 2025 NCAA Tournament, Set to Host
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will enter the NCAA Tournament as a Top-8 National Seed after a dominant 2025 campaign.
Johnson and Co. have earned the No. 6 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament with the Bayou Bengals set to host the Baton Rouge Regional this weekend at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
LSU will now have the ability to host both a Regional and Super Regional after earning one of the coveted Top-8 seeds.
"We're really excited about playing home baseball next week, hopefully the next two weeks, and we'll get ready for that. Get home [Saturday], get a day off [Sunday], see the lay of the land on Monday and get right to work right after that.
"I think our team, how they handled the schedule, the consistency in which they did, should play with great confidence going forward, and that's what I expect them to do."
The Top-8 National Seeds:
No. 1: Vanderbilt Commodores
No. 2: Texas Longhorns
No. 3: Arkansas Razorbacks
No. 4: Auburn Tigers
No. 5: North Carolina Tar Heels
No. 6: LSU Tigers
No. 7: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 8: Oregon State Beavers
The NCAA Tournament Schedule:
Selection Show: Monday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Regionals: Friday - Monday, May 30 - June 2
Super Regionals: Friday - Monday, June 6-9
First day of MCWS Games: Starts Friday, June 13
MCWS Finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21 - 22/23
How are teams selected for the NCAA Division I baseball tournament?
Since 1954, the NCAA DI baseball tournament field has been split into two qualifying groups: the automatic berths, and the at-large selections.
Since 2025, 29 conference champions receive automatic berths, and 35 teams receive at-large bids, decided by the NCAA DI Baseball Committee.
Which other schools will host next weekend to begin SEC Tournament play?
The NCAA Regional Hosts:
Athens, Georgia – Georgia (42-15)
Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (38-18)
Austin, Texas – Texas (42-12)
Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-14)
Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-12)
Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (44-16)
Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (48-11)
Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (41-12-1)
Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (42-14)
Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (43-13)
Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (44-14)
Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (43-16)
Los Angeles, California – UCLA (42-16)
Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (42-16)
Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (40-19)
Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (38-14)
