LSU Baseball: Former Highly Ranked Left-Handed Pitcher Reveals Transfer Destination
Nic Bronzini is the latest departure to announce his commitment to a new program, headed to the West coast.
Jay Johnson and the LSU baseball staff saw double-digit departures during the 2024 offseason after retooling the roster over the last few weeks.
Now, with August inching closer and the program gearing up for fall ball in the coming months, LSU's 2025 roster is nearly set in stone.
For the departing Tigers, that means most have revealed their Transfer Portal destinations.
The latest to announce where he will take his talents is former LSU left-handed pitcher Nic Bronzini after announcing he has committed to the Washington Huskies.
Bronzini spent two seasons in Baton Rouge, where he took a redshirt in 2023 before seeing limited innings during his 2024 campaign after playing in just six games.
In six appearances, Bronzini logged a 5.79 ERA in 4.2 innings of action, giving up three earned runs on five hits. He struck out eight and walked four.
Bronzini was a prized recruit coming out of high school where he was ranked as the No. 2 left-handed pitcher in California by Perfect Game, as well as being ranked as the No. 19 left-handed pitcher nationally.
Where have the departing Tigers landed so far?
The Rundown:
Paxton Kling: Penn State
Kling was one of the highest-rated prospects in LSU baseball history after signing with the Tigers as the No. 6 prospect in America according to Perfect Game.
The 2022 signee dominated at the high school ranks but his approach at the plate didn't translate to SEC play.
Kling ended his first season in Baton Rouge hitting .289 as a freshman and .222 during the 2024 campaign.
Brady Neal: Alabama
A player who had the chance to step in as LSU's starting catcher in 2025, Neal will head to Tuscaloosa after a two-year stint in Baton Rouge.
In high school, Neal was the No. 2 catcher in America and the No. 29 overall prospect by Perfect Game. He batted .359 in his senior season at IMG Academy with a .485 on-base percentage and a .577 slugging percentage while collecting five home runs, 15 walks and just 14 strikeouts.
Fast forward to his time in Baton Rouge, Neal battled a shoulder injury while in the purple and gold with both veterans Alex Milazzo and Hayden Travinski handling catching duties in 2023 and 2024.
Neal appeared in 44 games during the 2024 season with a .276 batting average, 35 strikeouts and 25 hits. He blasted nine home runs and hit his stride during postseason ball after serving as a pinch hitter.
Sam Dutton: Auburn
A starter for LSU during his time in Baton Rouge, Dutton posted a 6.02 ERA in three seasons for the Tigers.
He started in 15 games in Baton Rouge and logged a 5.86 ERA in the 2024 season while also earning the start LSU's final game of the season in the Chapel Hill Regional against North Carolina.
Aiden Moffett: Texas
The coveted sophomore took a significant jump in his production during year two with the LSU program. Moffett played in only one game during his freshman campaign in 2023, but took that next step in 2024.
Moffett saw more time out of the LSU bullpen in his sophomore season. He went 0-1 with a 5.60 ERA in 16 appearances, striking out 21 and walking 12 in 17 2/3 innings.
It's rare to have a second-year pitcher clocking 98 mph on the radar gun and Moffett has done it on a routine basis. A power pitcher, his fastball played a pivotal role in his success with the Tigers.
Moffett saw time during the Chapel Hill Regional for the Tigers after earning a slot on the postseason roster.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder will have two seasons of eligibility with the Longhorns.
Micah Bucknam: Dallas Baptist
Bucknam appeared in eight games out of the bullpen during the 2024 season where he pieced together a 7.00 ERA with 10 strikeouts and three walks over the course of nine innings. He allowed seven earned runs on 12 hits this year during his second season in Baton Rouge.
In his true freshman season in 2023, Bucknam appeared in eight games as a reliever during LSU's National Championship run led by Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, among others.
Zeb Ruddell: Louisiana Tech
The former No. 3 overall player in Louisiana, according to Perfect Game, saw limited playing time during his stint in Baton Rouge. Ruddell was the No. 1 outfielder in the state coming out of high school.
After a pair of seasons with the purple and gold, Ruddell elected to place his name in the portal to gauge the interest of other programs.
In year one with the Tigers, the coveted outfielder elected to redshirt with the Tigers before an impressive summer ball run.
Ruddell played in the summer of 2023 for the Bethesda (Md.) Big Train in the Cal Ripken Collegiate League, collecting five doubles, two triples, two homers, 14 RBI, 19 runs, 18 walks and 17 stolen bases in 28 games.
Austen Roellig: Utah
Roellig, a California native, will make his way closer to home and join the Utah Utes for the 2025 season after making his announcement last week.
He was rated as the No. 11 shortstop in California and the No. 37 overall prospect in the state that continues producing elite-level players on the diamond.
Roellig posted a .357 career batting average in four seasons at Etiwanda High School with 100 base hits, 25 doubles, one triple, four homers, 93 runs, 47 RBI and a .449 on-base percentage
After his junior season, Roellig underwent Tommy John surgery and returned after intensive rehab to play in 27 games in 2023 for Etiwanda High during his senior campaign.
The Uncommitted Prospects:
- SS Ryan Kucherak
- OF Derrick Mitchell
