LSU Baseball: Former Starting Pitcher Sam Dutton Reveals Transfer Destination
LSU pitcher Sam Dutton entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday morning in search of a new home after three seasons in Baton Rouge.
Now, roughly 72 hours later, the former starting pitcher for the purple and gold has announced his transfer destination: Auburn.
The departure of Dutton is a big one for the Tigers with LSU head coach Jay Johnson's program now losing a handful of arms this offseason.
A starter for LSU during his time in Baton Rouge, Dutton posted a 6.02 ERA in three seasons for the Tigers.
He started in 15 games in Baton Rouge and logged a 5.86 ERA in the 2024 season while also earning the start in LSU's final game of the season in the Chapel Hill Regional against North Carolina.
After three seasons with LSU, Dutton will now head to Auburn with an opportunity to become a weekend starter for the Tigers.
Dutton became the ninth LSU player to enter the transfer portal this offseason and the fifth pitcher, joining right-hander Micah Bucknam, left-hander Cam Johnson, left-hander Nic Bronzini and right-hander Aiden Moffett.
Along with Dutton, LSU outfielder Paxton Kling also revealed his intentions to depart the program on Tuesday. The coveted Tigers remain two of the biggest losses to this point for Johnson's squad.
Kling was one of the highest-rated prospects in LSU baseball history after signing with the Tigers as the No. 6 prospect in America according to Perfect Game.
The 2022 signee dominated at the high school ranks but his approach at the plate didn't translate to SEC play.
Kling ended his first season in Baton Rouge hitting .289 as a freshman and .222 during the 2024 campaign.
The coveted outfielder will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next destination. He saw significant playing time as a true freshman in 2023 as a key defensive piece before seeing his time in the field decline in 2024.
He started off the season in the leadoff slot before the outfield rotation of Josh Pearson, Jake Brown (freshman) and Ashton Larson (freshman) took shape.
Kling served as a defensive replacement in late-inning situations for much of the 2024 season.
The Other Departures:
Cam Johnson: Left-Handed Pitcher
Johnson has become the most significant loss so far, but not because of his current production. A player who has significant upside, it became a brutal departure due to the ceiling he attains.
A Top 50 overall prospect out of high school, Johnson was one of the highest ranked recruits in LSU history to make it to campus.
After being selected late in the 2023 MLB Draft, Johnson elected to bypass his professional journey at the time, choosing to join Jay Johnson and the Tigers in Baton Rouge.
Johnson battled command issues to begin the season and couldn't find his groove in year one with the program. He walked 16 batters and threw four wild pitches in only nine innings of play while putting together 12 earned runs off of only five hits.
He played in just six Southeastern Conference games in one season with the reigning National Champions.
Now, LSU has seen three relief pitchers enter the NCAA Transfer Portal since the season ended last week.
Aiden Moffett: Right-Handed Pitcher
LSU right-handed pitcher Aiden Moffett has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge, he announced on social media on Wednesday.
Moffett took to X (Twitter) to post his announcement that he would be departing the program, ending with the statement, "Forever LSU."
The coveted sophomore took a significant jump in his production during year two with the LSU program. Moffett played in only one game during his freshman campaign in 2023, but took that next step in 2024.
Moffett saw more time out of the LSU bullpen in his sophomore season. He went 0-1 with a 5.60 ERA in 16 appearances, striking out 21 and walking 12 in 17 2/3 innings.
It's rare to have a second-year pitcher clocking 98 mph on the radar gun and Moffett has done it on a routine basis. A power pitcher, his fastball played a pivotal role in his success with the Tigers.
Moffett saw time during the Chapel Hill Regional for the Tigers after earning a slot on the postseason roster.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder will be a sought-after transfer with two years of eligibility at his next destination.
Micah Bucknam: Right-Handed Pitcher
LSU right-handed pitcher Micah Bucknam has announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after just two seasons with the Tigers.
The decision came just one day after LSU was bounced from the Chapel Hill Regional after coming up short against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Regional Final.
Bucknam appeared in eight games out of the bullpen during the 2024 season where he pieced together a 7.00 ERA with 10 strikeouts and three walks over the course of nine innings. He allowed seven earned runs on 12 hits this year during his second season in Baton Rouge.
The sophomore pitcher revealed his decision via social media last Tuesday:
"Over the past 2+ years, I got to call LSU home," he said. "To my teammates, coaches and fans, thank you. Thanks for welcoming me and allowing me to be part of something special. We got to experience what I dreamt of, winning a national championship.
"With that being said and after great reflection, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I look forward to competing and continuing to play the sport I love."
In his true freshman season in 2023, Bucknam appeared in eight games as a reliever during LSU's National Championship run led by Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, among others.
Now, he's hit the Transfer Portal in search of a new home after spending the last two seasons under Jay Johnson and the Tigers.
Zeb Ruddell: Outfield
Ruddell, a Top 5 player in Louisiana less than two years ago, announced he would depart the program after a short stint in Baton Rouge. The redshirt freshman saw limited chances at the plate and will now look for a team where he can make an immediate impact moving forward.
- Derrick Mitchell: Outfield (Freshman)
- Nic Bronzini: Left-Handed Pitcher (Redshirt Freshman)
- Austen Roellig: Shortstop (Freshman)
