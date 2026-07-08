LSU Baseball's Transfer Portal Haul Features Four Top 15-Ranked Players

LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson continues to attack the portal this offseason, bringing multiple talented stars to Baton Rouge. And his hard work is paying off with the program being named four times in the top 15 of ESPN's Top 60 Transfer Portal Rankings.

Coming off an unfortunate end to a season in mid-May, the Tigers are hopeful to rebuild their championship program to return for the 2027 season.

With these upcoming players as highly coveted transfer athletes, matched with Johnson's already talented roster and incoming freshman class, the team is expected to bring success back to Alex Box Stadium.

No. 5 Bino Waters - LF

Chris Stanfield 1, LSU Tigers take on the Tennessee Vols. Sunday, April 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sitting at No. 5 is left fielder Bino Waters, joining the Tigers as On 3's No. 1-ranked transfer portal player. He comes from Notre Dame, where he had an impressive freshman season with a .317 batting average, nine home runs, and 90 total bases.

Now, he brings his talent to Baton Rouge, being an immediate option to replace senior left fielder Chris Stanfield. Waters was a major addition to continue Johnson's recruiting roll as a top-ranked athlete.

No. 8 Landon Hood - RHP

Canyon View pitcher Landon Hood (23) throws against Centennial during the 5A state baseball championship game at Tempe Diablo Stadium on May 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For a transfer addition to the mound, LSU picked up right-handed pitcher Landon Hood from Gonzaga, who ranked as the No. 8 overall transfer player. He heads to LSU with a talented resumé of success in both his high school career and time with the Bulldogs.

In his senior year, Hood was featured in 17 games, striking out 138 batters and walking only 10. After being named Gatorade Player of the Year for his home state of Arizona out of high school, he began his collegiate career at Gonzaga. During the 16 games he appeared in his freshman year, Hood struck out 78 batters and walked 21.

Now, he will add much-needed talent to the pitching rotation, as the Tigers have seen a couple of reliable relievers enter the portal this offseason.

No. 10 Dawson Park - SS

Steven Milam 4, LSU Tigers take on Alabama Baseball in Baton Rouge, LA. Thursday, April 17, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Shortstop Dawson Park was added to LSU's transfer haul shortly after Hood joined the squad, as the former Texas State player ranks as the No. 10 transfer player. The junior brings his own talents to the plate, ending last season with a .301 batting average, .962 on base percentage, while also a top-tier infielder.

With the return of shortstop Steven Milam, Park's defensive talents, with a fielding percentage of .957 and 10 errors during his sophomore season, could be used at second base or third base, so Johnson can maximize the infield success while making sure the shortstop position belongs to Milam.

No. 15 Angel Laya - RF

Oregon outfielder Angel Laya rounds the bases for a home run as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At No. 15 in the rankings is the Oregon transfer Angel Laya, a right fielder entering his sophomore year. Once again, the dual-talent continues with Laya, as he is a dominant hitter, smashing freshman records last season with a .296 batting average, while recording zero errors after 59 games played in the outfield.

His flawless fielding percentage, matched with an at-bat cinema, will establish a powerful career at LSU with at least two seasons left before being draft-eligible. As the most recent LSU commit, Laya tops off a top-ranked transfer portal haul, putting LSU's name in the top-15 more than any other program.

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