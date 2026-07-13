Breaking Down LSU Baseball's Roster After the MLB Draft

LSU fans didn't have to wait long to totally forget about 2026.

Head coach Jay Johnson had more time than usual to attack the transfer portal and brought home one of the nation's top classes, headlined by three top-10 transfers. Then, shortstop Steven Milam announced he would come back for his senior season.

Right when LSU looked like it had a solid lineup and set of pitchers, the roster flourished further after the 2026 MLB Draft, where it looks like 16 of its 22 signees will be on campus.

LSU's roster sits at 42 players, which is above the limit of 34, but it shouldn't be an issue. LSU was over the roster limit in 2026 because of its designated student-athletes.

DSA's were created under the House v. NCAA settlement and those players don't count against the roster limit. The LSU players that are designated as DSA's aren't clearly outlined yet, but it looks as though LSU won't have to make roster cuts.

LSU's roster breaks down to having 13 right-handed pitchers, seven lefties, 10 infielders, seven outfielders and four catchers. Here is who fits into each position group.

Pitchers

Ethan Plog pitches the ball in a 2026 game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All of LSU's weekend starters from 2026 are returning and all are righties: Casan Evans, Cooper Moore and William Schmidt. Fellow righty Gonzaga transfer Landon Hood also has a chance of competing for the starting lineup.

If Hood doesn't start, he can fit in as a closer. Other pitchers who can become closers include LHP Danny Lachenmayer who returned after a promising sophomore season where he saw increasingly long outings. LHP Cooper Williams enters his junior year primed for stronger control.

USC transfer RHP Diego Velazquez and South Florida transfer Kaden Smith will also be able to step in and close out games.

That leaves 12 other pitchers to share the rest of the innings: Right-handers Major Osbolt, Reagan Ricken, Zion Theophilus, Cooper Sides, Kolby Stringer, Coleton Brady and Braydon Wisener.

The lefties in that group are Ethan Plog, Jonah Aase, Lucas Nawrocki, Braxton Beaty and Bradyn Cupit.

Infield

Steven Milam throws the ball in a 2026 game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU's starting infield has basically been set since the Tigers finished out the transfer portal period.

At first base, Mason Braun returns for his sophomore year and has the starting spot locked up after a promising first year. Freshman Dylan Minnatee wasn't drafted and will be a depth piece.

Florida transfer Cade Kurland was a surprising but prized addition, as he comes in with four previous years of experience in college. Jack Ruckert comes back for his sophomore year and will definitely see some action in 2027.

Milam obviously has the shortstop position locked up, and freshman Parker Loew is going to try to get some playing time as a defensive replacement late in games. Many of LSU's infielders can play shortstop, but are going to find time elsewhere. Velazquez can also play infield along with pitching.

Dawson Park transfers in from Texas State, where he played shortstop, but will likely be the opening-day third baseman. Junior John Pearson, freshman Luke Tucker, and freshman Jordan Martinez are also going to be a part of the rotation.

Outfield

Bino Watters swings at a ball in a 2026 game in the Cape Cod League | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU filled out its outfield with transfers Bino Watters, Angel Laya and Jason Wachs, but this group has the best odds of freshmen taking up a lot of playing time.

The Tigers weren't expected to get their top outfield prospects to campus, but both Malachi Washington and Dominic Santarelli slid in the draft and announced they are not going to sign with their major league clubs.

Nate Davis announced before the draft that he would be making it to campus, and Anthony Murphy looks like he is going to come to school and not sign. Sophomore William Patrick is the last piece of the outfield.

LSU lacks a clear center fielder, but Washington could be the guy who holds that spot on opening day. His speed is unlike that of LSU's transfers. Santarelli's outstanding power also puts him in contention for early starts.

Catcher

Cade Arrambide stands on the field during a 2026 game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This position group was set before the 2026 season ended. Cade Arrambide returns for his junior year, where he might be LSU's best player. Sophomore Omar Serna Jr. is going to share time after a top-tier freshman campaign.

Eddie Yamin Jr. comes back for his final season of college baseball where he is going to fill in if Arrambide or Serna ever have to deal with injuries. Freshman Masen Belding can also contribute as defensive replacemenets.

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